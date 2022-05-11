"Without throwing punches you can't win a fight" - Teddy Atlas shares his opinion on the Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza fight at UFC 274

Teddy Atlas is the latest combat sports analyst to break down the Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza strawweight title fight from UFC 274, finding little to be impressed by.

The famed boxing trainer discussed the heavily panned fight on the latest episode of The Fight podcast, saying:

"You didn't see a great fight. You didn't see the competing that these two women are known for ... They both were too respectful for each other, to each other. Rose was worried about letting Esparza get close where she could take her to the mat and maybe submit her. And of course Esparza was being so cautious and respectful, she didn't want to get caught on counters because Rose is the better boxer. You can see that. But there was one other thing in play. It almost seemed like the corners weren't aware of what was going on. Like they weren't cognizant that nothing was being done here."

"They were saying 'Great, great, you're doing the job.' I was like 'Where is it great?' Without throwing punches you can't win a fight, no matter how you are moving around the ring. And it almost became like Rose's corner was caught up in showing off how good her footwork was, how good her style, how pretty her style of boxing was. Almost like they were showing off and they weren't attaching the other part to it, which is throw punches with it."

Watch Teddy Atlas break down the Namajunas vs. Esparza fight below:

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza threw just 67 significant strikes combined over their 25 minute fight. In the end it was Esparza who had her hand raised off a split decision, with the judges awarding 49–46, 48–47, and 47–48 scores.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗻: All the Corner Advice we heard during the Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza fight.



What do you make of it?



#UFC274 "You hear the boos? You're doing it right!"𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗻: All the Corner Advice we heard during the Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza fight.What do you make of it? "You hear the boos? You're doing it right!"🔊 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗻: All the Corner Advice we heard during the Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza fight.What do you make of it?#UFC274 https://t.co/OoxV7psTqs

Rose Namajunas releases emotional statement following her UFC 274 loss

Shortly after her defeat at UFC 274, Rose Namajunas went to the post-fight press conference and told the press that she felt like she'd won the fight. In her eyes it was a tactical win that saw her stick to her gameplan. Not every fight needed to be a brawl, she argued.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"I don't get no credit for good defense? ... Like, I can't have a strategic fight? I gotta f*ck up this face? No, f*ck that."



| Full interview: Rose Namajunas questions the judges' scoring methods in her loss to Carla Esparza."I don't get no credit for good defense? ... Like, I can't have a strategic fight? I gotta f*ck up this face? No, f*ck that." #UFC274 | Full interview: youtu.be/XfjdUlneD7E Rose Namajunas questions the judges' scoring methods in her loss to Carla Esparza. "I don't get no credit for good defense? ... Like, I can't have a strategic fight? I gotta f*ck up this face? No, f*ck that."#UFC274 | Full interview: youtu.be/XfjdUlneD7E https://t.co/iiBJSWJK59

Perhaps after watching the fight back or hearing more criticism from her peers, Namajunas released a short statement on Instagram apologizing for her performance. She wrote:

"Sorry to everyone. I f***ed up. Definitely feel like a s***** human being but this will make me a better. Hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who’s been there for me.”

