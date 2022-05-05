"It's really surreal" - Rose Namajunas reacts to Mike Tyson's emotional praise

Rose Namajunas is still having a hard time processing all the fame that comes with being the UFC strawweight champion. In a new interview with ESPN MMA, the 115-pound champion discussed what it was like being praised by world famous celebrities and athletes like Mike Tyson.

"I know, that was super cool, it was really surreal. Like wow. Every day I'm just like ... I wake up and I'm like this is my life, this is crazy! But yeah, he's one of the best, as far as just truest sense of a fighter and everything in life and fighting. So yeah, what more could I say?"

"Definitely Mike Tyson tops, I think for sure. At least that's the most recent in my mind, yeah."

Mike Tyson is one of the toughest men on the planet, but on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience he got emotional and teared up watching footage of Namajunas winning her last fight.

Rose Namajunas believes she has 'leveled up' again since her last fight

Rose Namajunas returns to the octagon at UFC 274 to defend her women's strawweight title against Carla Esparza. Esparza comes into the fight on an impressive five fight win streak, and also happens to hold a victory over Namajunas from 2014.

Namajunas has been eager to avenge that loss, and discussed her mindset coming into this rematch with UFC.com, saying:

"It’s really important to take the information that you’ve learned and stuff from the past, but always be in the present moment. I think once we meet face-to-face, there will be similar feelings. Maybe feelings from the past might reignite or whatever but, for the most part, I’m just focused on every day, one step at a time and really just focusing on my evolution as a fighter.”

As far as evolution goes, fans should expect a better 'Thug Rose' than we saw against Zhang Weili in November 2021. She said:

“I think I just kind of leveled up everywhere 10 percent. I think what I took away from that fight is that I’m a true champion, and this is my division, and I’m the best.”

