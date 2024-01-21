"Rough day at the office," "Some people cry over WMMA" - Fans react as Jasmine Jasudavicius leaves Priscila Cachoeira bloodied in submission win

Jasmine Jasudavicius's performance against Priscila Cachoeira has earned a wave of fan approval on X. The two women took part in the second fight on the UFC 297 early preliminaries, and it was nothing short of dominant from the Ontario native, who submitted her Brazilian foe in round three.

Fans on social media noted that Cachoeira was made to look helpless by an opponent who was firing on all cylinders from start to finish. With the exception of a few punches here and there, Cachoeira landed nothing of note and never seemed to get going, as Jasudavicius gave her no breathing room.

Check out Priscila Cachoeira's condition after the fight here (NSFW).

The bout between the two women was a classic striker vs. grappler matchup and saw Jasudavicius make Cachoeira pay in round one for rushing recklessly into the pocket. With her foe's hips squared and exposed, Jasudavicius merely ducked under one of Cachoeira's punches to score a takedown.

Most of the fight was defined by Jasudavicius securing dominant positions on the mat and battering her with ground-and-pound and teasing submissions, including a persistent D'Arce choke. Eventually, a massive strike differential settled between them, including a knockdown by Jasudavicius in round two.

Eventually, in round three, the Canadian forced the tap from Cachoeira with her long sought-after D'Arce choke.

The fight was initially marred by a weight-related scandal. Both women are flyweights, yet their matchup was contested at bantamweight due to Cachoeira failing to hit the 125-pound mark.

According to a tweet from MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, the Canadian flyweight will receive 30% of Cachoeira's purse due to the latter's mishap on the scales, which caused a late notice weight class change.

Where Jasudavicius goes from here is anyone's guess, but she has extended her record to 10-3-0.