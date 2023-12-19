Rumor of Shara Magomedov headlining UFC Saudi Arabia drops jaws on MMA social media

Shara Magomedov is reportedly set to headline the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Night in March 2024.

The undefeated Russian middleweight prospect debuted against Bruno Silva on the preliminary card of UFC 294 in October and secured a unanimous decision win.

'Bullet' has stirred considerable attention in the MMA community for his controversial persona and impressive finish rate. To the surprise of many, according to a recent social media report from Red Corner MMA, Magomedov is set to headline a fight in Riyadh at the UFC Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia. However, no potential opponent has been confirmed at this time.

Fans quickly responded to the news of Magomedov's potential role in the main event with various reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Same dude that punched a couple for holding hands."

Another wrote:

"Headline? Are you fr??"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Dana said not ur usual fight night so if it’s not stacked. This is an Apex main"

"Giving him Vettori and the whole Saudi gonna see him get wrestlefk'd"

"Isn’t this the half blind dude that tried to beat a couple up for holding hands? Hope dude loses a few teeth lmao"

"Sucks that he will never fight in the US."

Credits: @redcorner.mma on Instagram

What happened to Shara Magomedov's right eye?

Shara Magomedov has encountered a career-changing injury reminiscent of former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. While 'Bullet' hasn't lost complete sight in his right eye, he now grapples with partial vision resulting from various complications. Magomedov underwent eight eye surgeries, putting a two-year hiatus on his career.

User During an interview with ATHLETISTIC in 2022, Magomedov disclosed that he ultimately underwent complete removal of his right eye after experiencing a loss of vision:

"There were such operations when an injection in the eye had to be made, where it was removed, one might say. At this time, local anaesthesia is administered, but you feel everything. They pierce it from two or three sides. I had many different stages, my eyes were tortured specifically. The doctor said the worst thing that can happen to your eye has already happened."

He added:

"It took a lot of money but at that time, I was under the care of my parents. I found myself in a difficult situation, I did not train for two years, I did not fight. In principle, you can divide my whole career into before and after this injury."