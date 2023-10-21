Sharaputdin Magomedov next fight: ‘Shara Bullet’ gets nod from Dana White for one of the quickest turnarounds in UFC history after impressive debut

Dana White has allegedly allowed Sharaputdin Magomedov to make a quick turnaround following his UFC debut.

Fans had their eyes on the opening bout of UFC 294 as Magomedov stepped into the Octagon for the first time. Due to his undefeated record, ‘Bullet’ was tested early and faced Bruno Silva. The 29-year-old Russian showed flashes of potential throughout the fight, leading to a unanimous decision win (30-27 x 3).

During his post-fight press conference, Sharaputdin Magomedov was asked what’s next for his fighting career. He surprisingly responded by saying he plans to fight again on December 9 in Shanghai, China:

“I’ve been waiting for my debut for a long time. For a year, I’ve been waiting for my debut. So, now I’m here, and I want to stay as active as possible. I want to fight as much as possible. My fans know that. My fans know that I usually stay active. The goal would be to recover a little bit, rest, and then I would love to fight next month in Shanghai in the beginning of December.”

Magomedov continued by saying that Dana White already gave him his approval:

“I already spoke to Dana White about it. I told Dana White to give me the opportunity to fight in Shanghai. Dana White said, ‘Sure, let’s go. Let’s put the foot to the gas.’”

Before signing with the UFC, Sharaputdin Magomedov primarily fought in China and Russia. Therefore, he hopes to return to Shanghai and fight where he previously lived:

“I lived in Shanghai for a long time. I’m 10-0 in Shanghai. I’ve never lost a fight in Shanghai. I have a lot of fans in Shanghai. So, I would love to go out there to China and show a great fight. Dana White says it’s going to work, so next month I will see you in Shanghai.”

Sharaputdin Magomedov had a lot of hype around him heading into his UFC debut. At UFC 294, he proved the extra attention was for good reason. The question is, will he be able to climb the middleweight rankings to become a title contender? Only time will tell.

