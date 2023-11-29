“Run for Prime Minister!" - Conor McGregor's social media stand amidst political opposition stirs fan frenzy

Fans have called for Conor McGregor to run for Prime Minister of Ireland.

Earlier this year, Ireland was devastated to discover that an immigrant had waited outside of a school and stabbed three children and two adults. Since then, civil unrest has occurred among civilians who disagree with the countries’ immigration policies.

Over the past week, McGregor has been a voice for the people by utilizing his massive social media platform to ridicule the government. With that said, ‘The Notorious’ distanced himself from the riots that have been sparked.

The former two-division UFC champion recently shared a cryptic message about the ongoing situation by posting a photo on Twitter with his mom and the following caption:

“My mother raised me to stand by what is right, and to call out what is wrong”

Fans filled the Twitter comment section with praise for McGregor:

“Conor you need to run for Prime Minister. You see the evil and for sure don’t back down.”

“When you retire from fighting, run for Prime Minister. You’d win in a landslide and would be able make the change Ireland wants to see.”

“People of European descent all across the world are standing with you Conor”

“Hey @TheNotoriousMMA please run for Prime Minister of Ireland. The country needs you.”

“Thank you for standing up for the Irish people”

“Our flaws make us human. Our spirt keeps us alive. Keep fighting for the people @TheNotoriousMMA we need someone like you to pull us together.”

Conor McGregor is unpredictable, so a side quest into politics isn’t out of the question. Before potentially pursuing a role in the Irish government, McGregor still has business to take care of inside the Octagon.

Is Conor McGregor fighting at UFC 300?

Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, a first-round TKO against Dustin Poirier due to a severe leg injury. ‘The Notorious’ fully recovered from his injury earlier this year, but he couldn’t return to the Octagon after failing to re-join the USADA drug-testing pool in time.

Therefore, McGregor’s highly-anticipated return fight against Michael Chandler has been postponed to 2024. Luckily, a historical UFC event, UFC 300, takes place in the first half of the calendar year.

It’s unclear if McGregor vs. Chandler will be featured on the UFC 300 fight card. The event needs a superstar headliner, so no doubt ‘The Notorious’ is still possible.