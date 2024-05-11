Ryan Garcia has backtracked on his plans to pursue a light middleweight championship fight with the division's reigning WBO and WBC champion, Sebastian Fundora. Instead, he is aiming for an immediate rematch with Devin Haney, whom he defeated in stellar fashion just last month.

Unfortunately, Garcia's win over Haney has drawn extreme scrutiny due to a positive test for ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug. Thus, Garcia has much to prove in a rematch, which he is calling for on X/Twitter.

"Devin f*** it let's run it again. If you feel you were cheated we can run it again. I'll only eat oysters for the training camp, and I won't sleep."

Expand Tweet

For now, he awaits the results of a B-sample, a failsafe to ensure that the initial positive test from the A-sample was not a false positive caused by either human error or contamination. Garcia, in particular, believes that he is the victim of a conspiracy to discredit him and reinstate Haney's status as an undefeated fighter.

This has been echoed by Gervonta Davis, a former opponent of the polarizing boxing star, and someone in whom he has found an unlikely ally. Davis, who has butted heads with Haney in the past, and with whom he even had a recent in-person confrontation, believes that Garcia is innocent.

If a rematch does indeed take place, many will wonder whether Garcia can repeat his emphatic performance. While he was unable to knock Haney unconscious, he managed to knock him down several times, and rock him in other instances. By the end of the bout, Haney's face was swollen.

There was no doubt over who had won. But the result may very well be overturned if the B-sample yields a second positive result.

Devin Haney has no interest in a rematch with Ryan Garcia

Prior to their bout, Devin Haney questioned whether Ryan Garcia was taking their fight seriously due to his numerous antics. Come fight night, he lost and expressed an interest in an immediate rematch. Things, however, have changed in recent weeks.

"Honestly, I'm not too interested in it. You know, during the buildup, we've seen a lot of interesting things from him [Ryan Garcia]. We've seen his character. We've seen the guy cheat. We see the type of person that he is. I don't see myself ever getting back in the ring [with him]."

Check out Devin Haney dismissing a Ryan Garcia rematch (0:03):

Expand Tweet

Following Garcia's positive ostarine test, Haney feels that he does not have to prove himself in a rematch, and is intent on moving on to a different opponent.