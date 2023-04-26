Ryan Garcia shares bizarre weight cutting story in response to Israel Adesanya's NSFW method

Ryan Garcia recently reacted to a video of Israel Adesanya describing his most bizarre weight-cutting story and opened up about his experience using absurd tricks to avoid missing weight.

Widely known as the most challenging part of a fighter's training camp before entering the cage or ring, weight-cutting is often a brutal process. Combat sports athletes deprive themselves of water and edibles to bring their weight down to the required limit.

While there are several last-ditch ways to come in at the required weight during the official weigh-ins, Adesanya certainly stood out when he revealed his wildest weight-cutting story in November last year.

In a recent video tweeted by Bleacher Report, Garcia can be seen reacting to the UFC middleweight champion's somewhat NSFW method of making weight. In response, he shared his own incredible tale of losing weight before weigh-ins.

Admitting that he has never applied Adesanya's trick, Garcia did admit to getting his entire body shaved to shed some weight:

"The craziest thing I ever did was ... My uncle shaved every hair I had on my body. I had a full set of hair and he just shaved it bald. Shaved my arms bald. Everything you can think about, bald. I did actually make weight."

Ryan Garcia recently lost to Gervonta Davis via TKO in a catchweight super-fight after a brutal body shot caught him in the seventh round. That also marked 'KingRy's first pro-boxing loss.

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis: Conor McGregor consoles 'KingRy' with pep talk after maiden loss

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about coming back from a loss. That's exactly what he shared with Ryan Garcia in the aftermath of the latter's loss against his longtime rival Gervonta Davis.

Garcia faced Davis in undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With their rivalry brewing for years, 'KingRy' came in as the underdog and was TKO'd in the seventh round after a body shot rendered him unable to continue.

While the 24-year-old was certainly disappointed, he was consoled by Conor McGregor, who gave him a pep talk. 'The Notorious' said that he wants to see a rematch:

“He’s 1-0 on you. You are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again. I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause, seriously. ... Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. You’re the future of this game. I’m watching you all the way. Wish you all the best.”

Here's the video of McGregor offering his support to Ryan Garcia:

