Sammy-Jo Luxton reacts after fan points out her opponent looks like Astrid Wett

Sammy-Jo Luxton responded after a fan recently observed similarities between her upcoming opponent and Astrid Wett.

Luxton is gearing up to square off against Agata Truskolaska in a flyweight bout tonight on the main card of FCC 37, set to take place at The Olympia in Liverpool, England.

Excited for her fight, 'Ghetto Cinderella' took to X and posted her face-off with Truskolaska, along with a caption that read:

"ITS FIGHT DAY😍😈 Take the shackles off my feet so I can dance…"

Check out Sammy-Jo Luxton's post below:

A follower jumped into the OnlyF*ns model's post and mentioned finding a resemblance between her opponent and fellow adult model Wett:

"Why does the bird you're fighting look like Astrid Wett?"

Luxton replied:

"🤣🤣🤣"

Check out the X exchange below:

Was Sammy-Jo Luxton diagnosed with cancer?

Last August, Sammy-Jo Luxton revealed that she had been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, leading to the cancellation of her PFL debut. The illness was detected after she had already commenced her training camp for the fight.

She penned a statement on social media, saying:

"You may have seen I'm not on the Paris PFL card, unfortunately I haven't been well and got diagnosed with melanoma. The lesions are on my feet, so unfortunately, after the surgery, I won't be able to kick or grapple until healed. I am truly gutted as my whole year has been preparing for this moment, for something out of my control to take it from me."

Check out the X post below:

'Ghetto Cinderella' boasts a distinguished background in striking, with credentials in both amateur and professional kickboxing as well as Muay Thai. As per Awakening Fighters, Luxton's record stands at 48-4, comprising three victories in Muay Thai bouts and the remaining 49 in junior K1 (kickboxing) matches. Notably, her junior K1 record stands at 45-4.

Luxton made her MMA debut with a dominant first-round TKO victory against Jodie Gormley in December 2023.