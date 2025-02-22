  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Say SIKE RN" - Fans react to Dana White dropping major update on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight clash

"Say SIKE RN" - Fans react to Dana White dropping major update on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight clash

By Subham
Modified Feb 22, 2025 11:13 GMT
Dana White (left) reaffirmed that Jon Jones (middle) will fight Tom Aspinall (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White (left) reaffirmed that Jon Jones (middle) will fight Tom Aspinall (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC CEO Dana White recently shed some light on the highly anticipated title unification bout between Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. Netizens have now reacted to White’s comments.

Ad

UFC interim heavyweight titleholder Aspinall has long wanted to take on Jones. 'Bones', on the other hand, has shown less desire to fight the Brit and has instead expressed interest in taking on UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira instead.

White recently announced the fights for UFC 314 and UFC 315 on Instagram. During the live-stream, a fan stated that Jones vs. Aspinall would never come to fruition, to which the 55-year-old replied:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yes you will. It's coming. Relax."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Ad

Fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. One fan wrote:

"Say SIKE RN 😦🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"
Ad

Others commented:

"Best s*it I’ve heard all year"
"I won’t believe it until I see it"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Dana White comments on Ilia Topuria's future

While delivering fight news earlier this week, Dana White told fans that Ilia Topuria will vacate the UFC featherweight belt and move up to lightweight. As such, former champion Alexander Volkanovski will lock horns with surging contender Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314.

Ad

Discussing 'El Matador's' next move, White said:

"Topuria has felt like he's done all that he can in that division and he feels like he's cemented his legacy and his body cannot make the weight anymore. So, Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Ad
youtube-cover

Topuria has made it clear that he's eager to face lightweight champion and pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev, with some reports claiming that matchup is being targeted for International Fight Week. It remains to be seen whether he'll directly take on Makhachev upon his move up to lightweight or a top-ranked 155-pounder next.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी