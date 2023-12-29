"SBG fighter calendar available soon" - John Kavanagh shares light-hearted take on 'black belt' Conor McGregor's mirror selfie

Conor McGregor's longtime coach, John Kavanagh, recently responded to the former UFC two-division champion's black belt mirror selfie. Kavanagh awarded McGregor a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in September, marking a culmination of over two decades dedicated to the 'Gentle Art.'

Since then, 'The Notorious' consistently seizes every opportunity to showcase this prestigious accolade on his social media. Recently, he shared a mirror selfie on X, donning a white underwear ensemble with the black belt draped around his neck.

The Dublin-based Straight Blast Gym (SBG) owner humorously responded to the photo:

"2024 SBG fighter calendar available soon"

Check out John Kavanagh's comment on Conor McGregor's post below:

Ilia Topuria calls out Conor McGregor for a potential clash

Ilia Topuria, who is scheduled to challenge UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 298 in February, has recently expressed his desire for a potential fight against Conor McGregor.

'El Matador' seemingly anticipates this matchup happening at a UFC event in Spain, though the promotion has not announced any such event. He tweeted:

"Topuria vs McGregor #ufcspain"

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

'The Notorious' has been inactive since sustaining a leg injury during his last bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. While he participated as the opposing coach against Michael Chandler on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31', and had a planned fight set for late 2023, it was initially delayed due to his absence from the USADA drug-testing pool.

The promotion's milestone event, UFC 300, which is scheduled for April 2024, is the next anticipated date for McGregor's return to action. However, there is no official confirmation of the bout as of now.

During his recent attendance at the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin event in Saudi Arabia, McGregor expressed his discontent with his lack of activity. He attributed this frustration to the UFC, stating that they are responsible for sidelining him, and hinted that his patience is wearing thin.