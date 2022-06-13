Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - Weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC will bring us an action-packed Fight Night card this weekend as the promotion returns to the United States following a successful pay-per-view event in Singapore. UFC on ESPN 37 is set to go down on June 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The event will be headlined by an intriguing duel between featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Ranked fourth and seventh in the 145lbs division respectively, a win for either man will take them one step closer to title contention down the line.

The co-main event features a battle between lightweight veterans Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Joe Lauzon. The pair were initially set to collide at UFC 274 last month but after Cerrone pulled out due to illness, the fight has been rescheduled and will now take place this Saturday.

Cageside Press @Cagesidepress Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon rebooked for #UFCAustin on June 18th. Cowboy fell out of #UFC274 due to food poisoning, but now the fight is back on in Texas. Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon rebooked for #UFCAustin on June 18th. Cowboy fell out of #UFC274 due to food poisoning, but now the fight is back on in Texas. https://t.co/UGQ1NI5zMk

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight media-day interactions with fighters are likely to take place on Wednesday, June 15 and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official as well as ceremonial weigh-ins are likely to take place on Friday, June 17, and can be seen live on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for the promotion's events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

UFC on ESPN 37 full card

Check out the entire card for the event below:

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (featherweight)

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means (welterweight)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley (bantamweight)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva (women's flyweight)

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez (featherweight)

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula (women's strawweight)

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamman (bantamweight)

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn (middleweight)

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus (middleweight)

