"August 20th I’m available if you wanna move up to welterweight" - Sean Brady calls out Dustin Poirier

Sean Brady called out Dustin Poirier on Twitter for a welterweight bout on August 20.

Undefeated welterweight Sean Brady wants to help former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier find his next opponent by volunteering himself. He called out 'The Diamond' via Twitter and already has a target date towards the end of the summer. The post caption read:

"@DustinPoirier seems like you are having a hard time getting a fight…. August 20th I’m available if you wanna move up to welterweight."

See the tweet below:

Sean BRADY @seanbradymma 🏻 @DustinPoirier seems like you are having a hard time getting a fight…. August 20th I’m available if you wanna move up to welterweight @DustinPoirier seems like you are having a hard time getting a fight…. August 20th I’m available if you wanna move up to welterweight 💪🏻

After suffering a loss at UFC 269 to former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira, Poirier needs to get back in the winner's circle if he wants another shot at the title. It won't be easy, though, considering he's fought for the undisputed lightweight belt twice and has been finished on both occasions.

Poirier has flirted with the idea of going up to welterweight, and his coach at American Top Team, Mike Brown, supports the move. The undefeated Sean Brady will present a tough challenge in Poirier's career. It would be a massive boost for 'The Diamond' if the matchup came to fruition and he was to defeat the seemingly unstoppable wrestler.

Dustin Poirier shows his resilience after UFC 269 loss

Since failing to dethrone Charles Oliveira, there has been some uncertainty surrounding Poirier's return to the octagon. 'The Diamond' expressed being absolutely heartbroken after the defeat and was unsure if fighting again for the title was his intended path.

However, he has recently squashed that negative outlook and intends to make a strong comeback if and when he fights again. Although his next opponent is yet to be revealed, Nate Diaz and a trilogy fight with rival Conor McGregor were fan-favorite suggestions.

Some of Poirier's social media posts greatly reflect his new mindset and how he is ready to get back in the game. He has not shied away from call-outs and is hopeful of making a comeback in the welterweight division. 'The Diamond' continues to showcase his uncompromising spirit and dedication, making fans determined to see him win.

Below is a tweet from Poirier thanking his loyal fans:

The Diamond @DustinPoirier im a student learning about the game and myself everyday. Its beautiful Love you all who are still riding with meim a student learning about the game and myself everyday. Its beautiful Love you all who are still riding with me🙏 im a student learning about the game and myself everyday. Its beautiful

His resolve to continue fighting after suffering another title shot loss by rear naked choke has excited fans who anticipate his return.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far