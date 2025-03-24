Sean Brady drops four-word response after bettor cashes nearly $50K on his UFC London submission win over Leon Edwards

Sean Brady's fourth-round guillotine choke against Leon Edwards at UFC London led to sports bettor Matthew Tanner pocketing $50,000. Ahead of UFC London, he had predicted a submission win on the American welterweight's behalf, and Brady delivered with a dominant performance.

In response, Tanner took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of his live reaction to Brady's win. He can be seen jumping up and down in celebration, with his fans subsequently joining in. Moreover, he tagged Brady on his post, which drew the now streaking UFC welterweight's attention.

Check out Matthew Tanner's reaction to Sean Brady's UFC London win:

It was the biggest win of Brady's career, and may very well set him up for a title shot against the winner of the UFC 314 welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad, with whom he has unfinished business, and Jack Della Maddalena, who is unbeaten in the UFC.

Alternatively, Brady could find himself in a title eliminator with legendary 170-pounder Kamaru Usman. For now, though, he popped up in the comment section of Tanner's Instagram post with a humorous question.

"Gonna hit my Venmo??"

A screenshot of Brady's comment

Brady's win marked what was ultimately a disappointing night for English fans at UFC London, who were forced to witness the loss of Edwards, the first English UFC champion since Michael Bisping, and the loss and retirement of fan-favorite Molly McCann.

While other English fighters managed to win, they weren't high-profile enough to offset the more massive defeats up the card. Now, Edwards' career is at a crossroads, as he finds himself on his first-ever losing streak.

Sean Brady himself pocketed $50K for his win

Matthew Tranner wasn't the only one to benefit from the UFC London main event. Sean Brady was himself awarded a $50,000 Performance Bonus for his fourth-submission win over Leon Edwards. It was one of just four finishes on a 13-fight card, which saw every finish come by way of submission.

The other recipients of the Performance Bonus were Kevin Holland, for his unanimous decision win over Gunnar Nelson, Alexia Thainara, for her submission win over Molly McCann, and Shauna Bannon, for her submission win over Puja Tomar.

