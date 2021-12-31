Sean Brady explains why Stephen Thompson makes sense as his next opponent

Sean Brady has called for a matchup with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson next.

Brady recently put on a dominant performance against Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night: Viera vs. Tate. A unanimous decision victory resulted in him entering the top 10 at 170 pounds.

Speaking with The Schmo following his recent victory over Craig Jones at Fury Grappling 3, Sean Brady had the following to say about his first UFC fight of 2022:

"It's a weird division. Honestly, I think, I'm nine, Wonderboy's seven. I don't really see any other options right now. I know the guys in top five, they only want guys higher than them, or a title fight. And then Neil Magny and me are training partners, we're not fighting each other. And then there's Masvidal. I'm realistic. I know I'm not getting that fight so I think me and Wonderboy would be a great fight."

Sean Brady on the welterweight title picture

Whilst he may well be a future title contender himself, Sean Brady believes that Leon Edwards should be next for a shot at Kamaru Usman's welterweight title. He also noted that Vicente Luque is waiting in the wings, just behind 'Rocky'.

"I think he's [Edwards] deserving. I think he's deserving, Luque is right behind him. But it has to be Leon, you know, Kamaru's running through the division. They fought, Kamaru won, but that was a long time ago. Things change, Leon looks good. I think he deserves the next title shot."

Sean Brady also stated that he intends on competing as soon as April 2022 and is hoping to feature in his first ever main event. Alternatively, Brady is also open to competing at UFC 273, which is currently rumored to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It remains unclear as to whether Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will be interested in a bout with the rapidly rising prospect. Even if he is, considering the karate specialist fought in December, it's possible he won't be ready for an April date.

Check out Sean Brady's full interview with The Schmo below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard