"Sean caught a stray," "Jiri & Hill wants to see this trick again"- Fans react to Alex Pereira attempting to perform magic trick

Along with a vicious streak in the cage, Alex Pereira also has shown a humorous and light-hearted aspect to himself while outside of the octagon. This came across recently when he was caught on camera doing a tongue-in-cheek magic trick.

The "magic trick" was one that several Instagram users stated it was one that has been seen by the likes of Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Sean Strickland to name a few.

The clip in question showcased a magician showing the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion a card trick with Pereira responding that he would do a trick where he made the magician fall with his left hand. The obvious joke about his vaunted left hook drew a bit of a comedic reaction from the person that Pereira called "magic man" to end the video.

Trending

Multiple combat sports fans on Instagram took to the comments to have their say on the humorous video footage shared initially by @champ.rds.

@karlclayton35 said:

"Sean caught a stray"

@jitnor stated:

"Jiri & Hill wants to see this trick again"

@khidirss quipped:

"This magic trick will turn your brains to jelly"

Check out Alex Pereira showcasing his own brand of magic below:

Alex Pereira and using his magic to save UFC 303

Alex Pereira was obviously being playful in the above clip but his special brand of magic, temerity, and readiness is saving the UFC's next pay-per-view at month's end.

The 36-year-old stepped up in a big way to become the headliner for June 29 after Conor McGregor was forced to pull out of the initially mapped-out main event matchup versus Michael Chandler.

'Poatan' will step up on two weeks' notice to take on a familiar foe and will defend his 205-pound belt in the process. Pereira will run it back with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch following their initial fight at UFC 295, which saw the Brazilian secure a second-round TKO victory.

The Sao Paulo native has since gone on to successfully defend his title in April against another former kingpin within that weight category. Alex Pereira halted Jamahal Hill in the first round of the UFC 300 headliner a couple of months back.

Also at UFC 300, Prochazka secured his own finish inside the distance. 'BJP' halted ranked Aleksandar Rakic in the second stanza of their showdown on the card's preliminary portion.