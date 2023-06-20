Sean O'Malley dishes out dire public consequences for Conor McGregor's accuser - "Show this b**ch's face"

Conor McGregor has been recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game. The Irishman has denied the accusations and several videos have since emerged to cause sufficient doubt about the 'rape' claims amongst fans.

Sean O'Malley is the latest UFC superstar to call out McGregor's accuser for the seemingly false accusations. While the woman's face is blurred in all videos, 'Sugar' believes she should be exposed and publicly trolled if at fault. The UFC superstar said on the TimboSugarShow:

"I think that lady should be f***ing roasted on Instagram. Show this b**ch's face. If it's her fault."

Catch O'Malley's comments below:

O'Malley co-host Ricky Schmitt pointed out that fake accusations of sexual assault nullify the cases of real victims, to which 'Sugar' ardently agreed.

Other UFC A-listers like Michael Bisping and Aljamain Sterling are also confident of Conor McGregor's innocence and have already called out his accuser for lying.

Why are the sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor being doubted?

Conor McGregor has been accused of sexual misconduct on more than one occasion in the past. The Irishman has been accused of raping a woman at an Irish penthouse in 2018, the same year he allegedly assaulted another woman inside a car.

'Notorious' was also arrested by the French police in 2020 due to accusations of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure. While McGregor's slate is far from clean, the recent accusations against him do stand to be questioned.

The incident allegedly took place at the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center on June 9. The woman was allegedly separated from her friend by security personnel and forced into a men's bathroom with Conor McGregor and his personal security girl.

'Notorious' then allegedly forced her to have oral sex before attempting to violently sodomize her. The woman claims to have elbowed McGregor multiple times to escape which people view as the first chink in her narrative considering 'Notorious' is a former UFC double champ.

The woman also sent demand letters to McGregor, the Heat, and the NBA through her attorney seeking settlements instead of pressing charges.

Subsequently released footage showed her being led by the hand inside a bathroom by McGregor without any apparent force being applied. Other videos acquired by TMZ showed her interacting with McGregor at a club table after the alleged incident.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | More footage of Conor McGregor on the night of the alleged sexual assault.



1st clip: Supposedly at half time of the game.



2nd clip: The alleged victim taking a video selfie with the UFC star just moments before the alleged sexual assault.



[per twitter.com/i/web/status/1… | More footage of Conor McGregor on the night of the alleged sexual assault.1st clip: Supposedly at half time of the game.2nd clip: The alleged victim taking a video selfie with the UFC star just moments before the alleged sexual assault.[per @TMZ_Sports 🚨| More footage of Conor McGregor on the night of the alleged sexual assault.1st clip: Supposedly at half time of the game.2nd clip: The alleged victim taking a video selfie with the UFC star just moments before the alleged sexual assault.[per @TMZ_Sports] twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/87ryuH2tgJ

