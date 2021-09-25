"You can't have that wrestler's mindset" - Sean O'Malley explains why MMA fighters fall short against Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley has explained why MMA fighters are struggling to crack the formula needed to beat Jake Paul.

O'Malley spoke about why Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley lost in their bouts against 'The Problem Child' in the most recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

"Boxing's just a different sport dude. It's crazy how these MMA guys think they can win with their mindset. They [think they] can win with their wrestling, grinding, 'I'm gonna break this motherf***er' mindset. But it's like, you still have to know how to box because Jake knows how to box or he's learning rapidly how to box. Like, you gotta know how to box if you want to beat someone that's in boxing. You can't have that wrestler's mindset."

Watch the most recent episode of Sean O'Malley's The BrOMalley Show below:

'Suga' lauded the 24 year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer for his win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. O'Malley believes that if the fight between Paul and Woodley had gone another three rounds, 'The Chosen One' might have had a chance at winning because he was the fresher fighter.

O'Malley also warned mixed martial artists against wanting to fight Jake Paul. That's because if they were to lose, they would become a meme. The 26-year-old believes Woodley didn't receive a lot of hate because he gave the Ohio native a tough time.

Woodley recently revealed that he is thinking of getting the tattoo as per his bet with Jake Paul. Woodley thinks a rematch with Paul is sensible because he has been the toughest opponent the YouTube star has faced so far.

Sean O'Malley gives his thoughts on Jake Paul calling out Derek Brunson

Sean O'Malley also spoke about the Twitter feud between Jake Paul and Derek Brunson. It supposedly began when Brunson spoke about facing Paul in a tune-up fight while waiting for his shot at the UFC middleweight title.

"Jake called out Brunson. Jake's funny dude, I like that sh*t. I love what he's doing. Brunson would make more money fighting Jake. Everyone wants that fight, they want to fight Jake. Brunson's the one talking mostly."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana? Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana? https://t.co/HtxyWYC99m

