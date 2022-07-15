"Talking sh** about Khabib, huh?" - Tony Ferguson discusses Sean O'Malley's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 276

Khabib Nurmagomedov's name is one that is never far from the lips of Tony Ferguson. A recap video of the UFC 276 weekend, posted by Sean O'Malley, showcased the latest example of this.

In the vlog, an interaction between Ferguson and O'Malley shows the two discussing the comments made towards Nurmagomedov by the bantamweight.

O'Malley made a point in a prior video that some fans would always invalidate his victories, even if he were to submit Nurmagomedov in a fight. 'Sugar' made this point to illustrate the impossible standards he is being held to.

The vlog posted by O'Malley displays incredible behind-the-scenes footage, including a special interaction between 'Sugar' and Ferguson.

O'Malley explained that his words had been taken out of context and that he wasn't necessarily saying he could submit 'The Eagle'. Ferguson brought up the comments by hinting that O'Malley had been badmouthing Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"So you were talkin' sh*t about Khabib, huh?"

O'Malley replied, explaining what he felt had happened:

"Well, I said that even if I subbed Khabib, the fans would still say 'what if?' They took it out of context like I was saying I could sub him."

See the full interaction below:

The nature of O'Malley's comments stem from his perception that he never receivers the credit he deserves for his performances. Hopefully, now that he is fighting opponents that are more familiar to casual fans, the colorful haired fighter will get the props that he believes deserves.

Tony Ferguson still has eyes set on Ultimate Fighter season with Khabib Nurmagomedov

The long-standing rivalry between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been well documented over the years. There has never been a more anticipated, unlucky fight than the bout between the two legendary lightweights, which has been scheduled on five separate occasions.

Nurmagomedov has been retired for some time now, but the topic of his possible return to the cage has not been curtailed in the slightest. This is part of what makes a potential season of The Ultimate Fighter between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov even more exciting.

Ferguson, ever active on Twitter, recently called out Nurmagomedov over the potential for a coaching battle.

Here is Ferguson's tweet:

"Hey Fathead @TeamKhabib, Ya’ Done Bidge Eatin’ That Tiramisu Yet?! You Run Your Mouth More Than A Treadmill."

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT ‍♂️ Quit’cha Bitchin’ & Sign On The Dotted Line So I Can Outwork🏋️‍♂️Ya Again 29-1 -Champ 🪄-CSO- # WhatAEunic 🤦‍♂️ Hey Fathead @TeamKhabib Ya’ Done Bidge Eatin’ That Tiramisu Yet?! You Run Your Mouth More Than A Treadmill‍♂️Quit’cha Bitchin’ & Sign On The Dotted Line So I Can Outwork🏋️‍♂️Ya Again 29-1-Champ 🪄-CSO-# WhatAEunic 🤦‍♂️ Hey Fathead @TeamKhabib Ya’ Done Bidge Eatin’ That Tiramisu Yet?! You Run Your Mouth More Than A Treadmill 🏃‍♂️💨🍃 Quit’cha Bitchin’ & Sign On The Dotted Line So I Can Outwork🏋️‍♂️Ya Again 29-1 🍮 -Champ 🪄-CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # WhatAEunic 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/deO16oYipx

Only time will tell if the dreams of many fight fans will be realized, or if Dana White will stick to his word and continue to accept the ill-fated nature of a Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov matchup.

