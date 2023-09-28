Sean O'Malley the latest member of the Flat Earth Society? A high 'Sugar' tweets at Bryce Mitchell

Sean O'Malley seems to have been swayed by Bryce Mitchell's theories on why the earth is flat and recently claimed that 'Thug Nasty' might actually have a point.

With an impressive record of 16-1, Mitchell is considered to be among the most exciting fighters to look out for in the UFC's featherweight division. However, the 28-year-old Arkansas native is also notorious for his outspoken belief in several outlandish conspiracy theories, including the widely debunked "flat-earth theory."

Notably, he also dismisses the existence of gravity.

Given Bryce Mitchell's vociferous support of the flat earth theory, it's unsurprising that Sean O'Malley has poked fun at the fast-rising featherweight contender. In the past, 'Sugar' has brutally slammed Mitchell's beliefs and made jokes about his thoughts resulting from too many blows to the head.

However, it seems the fighter has had a change of heart. 'Sugar' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that Mitchell might actually be right about the earth being flat.

Clarifying that his thoughts are the result of smoking marijuana, O'Malley captioned the post:

"Hay brother, this pot got me hella thinkin."

He addressed Mitchell in the video and said:

"Hey brother, I've been thinking. I think you're onto something about that flat earth."

Flat earth conspiracy: Fans react to Sean O'Malley seemingly siding with Bryce Mitchell

Sean O'Malley's latest tweet agreeing with Bryce Mitchell's belief in a flat earth sent MMA fans into a frenzy. Given that the two men have exchanged vicious verbal shots on social media in the past, many were stunned to see 'Sugar' taking Mitchell's side.

Soon after the UFC bantamweight king posted his video, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions to his statement. One fan jokingly claimed:

"I just know, bro, higher than the space station rn."

Another fan urged fellow users to post a video disproving the flat earth theory and wrote:

"Some link of that video of the flat earther proving himself wrong with the light angle, please."

Meanwhile, one user begged Sean O'Malley to bring the 28-year-old Arkansas native on his YouTube podcast and wrote:

"MMA philosophy is so good, Bryce has scientific theories, he says, he just needs to explain flat earth scientifically to the world. 'Sugar,' you must broadcast a 'Thug Nasty' podcast to the world, humanity needs this."

