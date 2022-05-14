"Chandler, Oliveira" - Sean O'Malley lists possible matchups for Nate Diaz

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has revealed who he’d like to see Nate Diaz fight next. In an edition of The BrOMalley show, ‘Sugar’ listed top-tier UFC lightweight Michael Chandler and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira as potential opponents for Diaz.

Diaz has primarily competed in the lightweight (155-pound) division in his storied MMA career. Nevertheless, he has fought exclusively in the welterweight (170-pound) division since 2016.

The consensus is that Diaz is likely to continue competing at welterweight. It’s believed that Chandler, Oliveira, or any other possible opponent would probably have to face the 37-year-old at welterweight.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



TONY FERGUSON IS OUT COLD!



MICHAEL CHANDLER WITH MAYBE THE KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR!



#UFC274 FRONT KICK TO THE FACE! 🤯TONY FERGUSON IS OUT COLD!MICHAEL CHANDLER WITH MAYBE THE KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR! FRONT KICK TO THE FACE! 🤯TONY FERGUSON IS OUT COLD! 😱MICHAEL CHANDLER WITH MAYBE THE KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR! 💥#UFC274 https://t.co/t3DBr0fW4v

Diaz is currently on the final fight of his UFC contract. He’s accused the UFC of delaying the fight and preventing him from leaving the organization. Sean O’Malley addressed this and the recent incident wherein Diaz purportedly urinated at the UFC PI (Performance Institute). O’Malley said:

“I love it, but it s**ks because they [UFC] are not letting him fight, so he is acting like that. But yeah, it s**ks. I don’t know. I don’t really have an opinion on it other than Nate’s f**king hilarious. I think Nate’s silly as f**k.”

Daniel O’Malley chimed in and noted that it’s unclear as to who would be a good fight for Nate Diaz next. Sean O’Malley responded by simply stating:

“Chandler, Oliveira... I mean, he wants Chandler.”

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



#UFC274 Charles Oliveira taps out Justin Gaethje in the first round and takes his win streak to 11 in a row! Charles Oliveira taps out Justin Gaethje in the first round and takes his win streak to 11 in a row! 🙌#UFC274 https://t.co/8lKjzylY8p

Alternatively, the O’Malley brothers seemingly agreed that they’d like to see Chandler face MMA megastar Conor McGregor in the Irishman's comeback fight. Presently, Diaz, Chandler, and McGregor are yet to officially confirm their next fights and exact comeback dates.

Furthermore, Michael Chandler has expressed interest in fights against Diaz and McGregor. However, 'Iron' recently revealed that he could be dealing with a dislocated finger and a fractured shin bone, which might delay his return.

Watch Sean O’Malley address Nate Diaz’s future matchups in the video below:

Nate Diaz could try his hand at boxing after parting ways with the UFC

Earlier this year, Nate Diaz claimed that in his final UFC bout, he’d like to face Dustin Poirier and then retire from the fight game altogether. Regardless, many believe that once Diaz parts ways with the UFC, the Stockton native could try his hand at the sport of boxing.

Diaz had previously engaged in an intense war of words with YouTube superstar-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Speaking of which, several combat sports experts and fans alike are of the view that Diaz could fight Paul in a multi-million-dollar professional boxing match in the near future, provided that he’s out of his UFC contract.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Jake Paul predicted how a fight between him and Nate Diaz would play out Jake Paul predicted how a fight between him and Nate Diaz would play out 🔮 https://t.co/QxkeHXgYyJ

