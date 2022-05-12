Taking a p*ss on the UFC PI - Nate Diaz ruthlessly trolls UFC and roster in latest tweet

In his latest tweet, Nate Diaz hilariously trolled the UFC and its entire roster. Diaz posted a picture of himself seemingly urinating at the UFC's Performance Institute campus in Enterprise, Nevada.

The Stockton native is confident that the UFC won't cut him despite the incredibly bold and arguably insulting move that appears to be his latest declaration of frustration against Dana White's promotion. Diaz also roasted the UFC roster, claiming to be higher-paid than everyone else on it. He wrote on Twitter:

"Taking a p*ss on the ufc pi. I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Taking a piss on the ufc pi

I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me Taking a piss on the ufc pi I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me https://t.co/doiOxUOh4y

With one fight left on his UFC contract, Nate Diaz has been extremely vocal in his desperation to exit the promotion and is currently seeking a high-profile opponent for his next bout. The Stockton native has been out of competition since last June when he dropped a lopsided unanimous decision against Leon Edwards.

Nate Diaz wants to fight out his contract with a matchup against Michael Chandler

Nate Diaz has long been trying to secure the last bout of his contract to move on from the UFC. While there was talk of a potential bout against Dustin Poirier, the matchup never materialized for unknown reasons.

A leaked UFC matchmaking board recently showed a potential matchup between Diaz and surging contender Khamzat Chimaev. While Diaz is targeting a return in July, the Stockton native claimed 'Borz' is not ready for the fight given the timeline. Chimaev, meanwhile, seemed interested in the bout and accused Diaz of ducking him multiple times.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev Bitch you're not ashamed to open your mouth at all you refused a fight 10 times @NateDiaz209 Bitch you're not ashamed to open your mouth at all you refused a fight 10 times @NateDiaz209

Diaz has now shifted his focus to Michael Chandler, who is coming off a brutal KO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. The 37-year-old blamed the UFC for putting him on hold for an entire year and now wants to end his contract with a bout against Chandler. He said in a tweet:

"UFC got me on ice for a year now chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time"

Meanwhile, Chandler called out Conor McGregor in impressive fashion after his victory over 'El Cucuy' at UFC 274. In response, the Irishman appeared interested in a potential future outing. 'Iron' also took aim at Diaz after he became a possible option.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Hey @natediaz209 ...shut up and stop complaining. Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me...if you’re lucky. See you at the top! Hey @natediaz209 ...shut up and stop complaining. Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me...if you’re lucky. See you at the top!

