"No one's really been able to just make Masvidal tired" - Sean O'Malley previews Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington fight at UFC 272

Sean O'Malley believes it won't be easy for Colby Covington to tire out Jorge Masvidal with his takedowns at UFC 272.

Masvidal has gone the distance in 28 of his 50 career fights so far, while he has been finished just four times. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was the first fighter to knock him out cold at UFC 261 in April last year.

Covington is the favorite for the UFC 272 main event and several MMA pundits and fans believe he'll have the edge against his former ATT teammate. However, O'Malley thinks otherwise.

During a recent episode of the BrOMalley Show, 'Suga' claimed that 'Gamebred' won't make too many mistakes and 'Chaos' doesn't possess the power to secure a KO or TKO win. O'Malley said:

"Damn yeah, I mean that should be a good little card though. I'm excited for that. Colby vs. Jorge, 35 and 15 that's a crazy record. It is a lot of f***ing fights. And 16 and three, that's to be exciting. I am pumped up for that... I think people think Colby to be able to just push the pace and kind of break Masvidal. But no one's really been able to just make Masvidal tired and kind of make stupid mistakes. It is not really how he loses."

The bantamweight fighter added:

"I don't see Colby cracking Masvidal in that way (like Kamaru Usman). But he could. For sure, if he starts taking him down and Jorge's reacting heavy to those takedowns and he comes out on top or something. This is going to be a high level fight, two masters of MMA are fighting."

Watch Sean O'Malley in conversation with his brother Daniel on their podcast below:

Sean O'Malley is 15-1 in his pro MMA career and has claimed six post-fight bonus awards so far

Sean O'Malley is among the fan-favorites in the UFC due to his aggressive fighting style. He has suffered just one defeat till date - against fellow bantamweight contender Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020.

O'Malley is currently on a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva last year.

With his victory at UFC 269 at the T-Mobile Arena, 'Suga' claimed a fourth 'Performance of the Night' bonus in the world's biggest MMA promotion. He has also won two 'Fight of the Night' awards.

Here are the UFC 269 attendance, Fight and Performance of the Night bonus details:

José Youngs @JoseYoungs



Fight of the Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Domonick Cruz



Performance bonuses:



Bruno Silva

Tai Tuivasa

Sean O'Malley

Kai Kara-France

Julianna Peñ

Charles Oliveira #UFC269 attendance: 18,471Fight of the Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Domonick CruzPerformance bonuses:Bruno SilvaTai TuivasaSean O'MalleyKai Kara-FranceJulianna PeñCharles Oliveira #UFC269 attendance: 18,471 Fight of the Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Domonick CruzPerformance bonuses:Bruno SilvaTai TuivasaSean O'MalleyKai Kara-FranceJulianna PeñCharles Oliveira

Edited by Anirudh