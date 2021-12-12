UFC 269 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

The stacked fight card at UFC 269 more than lived up to the hype, providing many exciting moments to MMA fans around the world.

Pedro Munhoz and Dominick Cruz stole the show at UFC 269 and put on an electrifying fight for fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The two fighters' three-round war earned them the 'Fight of the Night' honor and they both took home a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Bruno Silva, Tai Tuivasa, Kai Kara France, Julianna Pena, Sean O'Malley and Charles Oliveira were picked as the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their spectacular finishes at UFC 269. They all took home a bonus of $50,000 each.

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33



#UFC269 WOW. Dana gave out a massive amount of bonus checks tonight:FOTN - Cruz/MunozPOTN - Silva, Tai, Kai, Pena, O'Malley, Oliviera WOW. Dana gave out a massive amount of bonus checks tonight: FOTN - Cruz/MunozPOTN - Silva, Tai, Kai, Pena, O'Malley, Oliviera #UFC269

UFC 269 ended with Charles Oliveira retaining the title

In the main event of UFC 269, Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier went toe-to-toe in a lightweight championship bout. The fight was a thrilling roller-coaster ride for MMA fans as the two lightweights went to war at a really high pace. In the third round, Oliveira got a hold of 'The Diamond's back and submitted him via a rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event, a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena took place. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' shocked the world as she defeated Nunes with a rear-naked choke. It was the Brazilian's first MMA loss since September 2014.

A welterweight showdown between Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio also took place on the main card of UFC 269. The fight went the full three-round distance and ended with 'Handz of Steel' being declared the winner via split decision. The three judges scored the fight 28-29, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of Neal.

Cody Garbrandt made his flyweight debut on the UFC 269 main card against Kai Kara France. 'Don't Blink' delivered a resounding statement on the night as he scored an impressive knockout victory over the former UFC champion.

The main card of UFC 269 kicked off with a bantamweight scrap between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley. 'Suga' put in another dominant performance as he finished Paiva in the opening round of the fight.

