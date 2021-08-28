"It's probably going to be boring as s**t" - Sean O'Malley previews Marlon Vera vs. Frankie Edgar, predicts the winner

Sean O'Malley has revealed who he sees coming out victorious in the upcoming 135lb fight between Frankie 'The Answer' Edgar and Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

Marlon Vera and Sean O'Malley are former foes, with Vera handing O'Malley the first loss of his professional career. 'Suga' later disputed the loss, saying that due to his leg giving way in the fight, he did not technically lose the fight.

There were rumors circulating that O'Malley might be matched up with Edgar next, or possibly a rematch with Vera. However, the two men will now fight each other, leaving O'Malley to watch on from the sidelines. Speaking on episode 30 of his YouTube podcast, Sean O'Malley broke down the fight, stating that:

"I think Chito beats Edgar. I think it's probably going to be boring as s***... I think Frankie, he just kinda like goes back and forth. Chito doesn't do much. I'm gonna watch. I'm gonna watch and observe. But yeah, it'll probably be a boring fight. I think Chito wins. I think Chito beats him."

What's next for Sean O'Malley?

Sean O'Malley has bounced back from his loss to Marlon Vera with victories against Thomas Almeida and Kris Moutinho. A fight against a ranked opponent next would appear to make sense. However, the UFC appear to be attempting to slowly build O'Malley, rather than fast-tracking him to the top.

If he is not matched up with a ranked opponent, it may be that he is re-booked to face Louis Smolka. O'Malley was set to face Smolka at UFC 264, before Smolka was forced to pull out at short notice. He is a name that still holds some value, and would offer some new looks that could give 'Suga' some trouble.

However, it does seem more likely that we see 'Suga' Sean fighting one of the top 15 next. 15th ranked Raulian Paiva looked impressive against Kyler Phillips last time out, but he was still dominated in the first round. A fight against him would be a good step up in competition. Cody Stamann is also a solid option, having already called out O'Malley.

