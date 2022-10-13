Watch: Sean O'Malley puts out training montage with Andrew Tate's speech playing in the background ahead of his UFC 280 fight with Petr Yan

UFC bantamweight superstar 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley recently put forth a training montage of himself with an Andrew Tate motivational speech playing in the background.

Tate, who is a former professional kickboxer, has been an internet celebrity and a social media influencer for the past several years. However, it was only earlier this year that 'Cobra' truly rose to prominence in the social media realm. Andrew Tate's contentious views on a myriad of topics, primarily women, politics, depression, and business, have earned him global notoriety in 2022.

Tate's polarizing views and incendiary statements have resulted in him being banned from most social media platforms. However, he's been showered with praise by certain sections of the socio-political dominion for his unabashed demeanor and controversial opinions.

Earlier this year, Sean O'Malley notably lauded Andrew Tate after revealing that he'd been contacted by the latter. Furthermore, 'Sugar' has been trying to persuade 'Cobra' to appear as a guest on his Timbo Sugar Show podcast. Presently, O'Malley is training for his bantamweight bout against Petr Yan at UFC 280.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, O'Malley is seen hitting mitts, working out on an exercise bike, jogging, and engaging in positional sparring. Intriguingly, the video's background audio is of a motivational speech by Tate. The speech goes as follows:

"I suffered when you didn't. So, you are not my equal because you decided not to suffer. You have enjoyed comfort when I haven't, and that's fine. But don't expect me to look at you as my equal 'cause you're not. Why would I put myself through hell for being me, and then meet someone who didn't put themselves through hell, and then treat them like my equal? No, f**k you!"

Watch O'Malley's video featuring Tate's speech below:

Sean O'Malley on Andrew Tate potentially attending UFC 280

Sean O'Malley's highly-anticipated fight against Petr Yan is scheduled to transpire at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22. In a recent edition of the Timbo Sugar Show podcast, O'Malley addressed the possibility of Tate attending UFC 280 and watching him fight in person.

O'Malley suggested that he'd already given out UFC 280 tickets to his father and his friends. On that note, he opined that perhaps Tate might be unable to procure tickets to the already-sold-out event.

"I don't know, we're trying. He's gonna be there supposedly [at UFC 280]. Well, I don't know if he's going to be able to get a ticket. So if he doesn't get a ticket, he probably won't come."

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss the topic at 10:47 in the video below:

