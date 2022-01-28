Sean O'Malley says Jake Paul is a 'bigger star' than Francis Ngannou

Sean O'Malley, the No.12 UFC bantamweight contender, believes YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is a bigger star in the combat sports world than UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou, who defeated interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in a unification bout at UFC 270 last weekend, is currently on a contract tussle with the UFC. 'The Predator' revealed on The MMA Hour on Monday that he lost around $7 million by not signing the new UFC deal.

Speaking on episode 50 of the BrOMalley Show podcast, 'Sugar' stressed that with respect to earnings, social media following, and other key factors, Paul is on a different level.

"Does that say $7 million? Could have been over three or four fights... When you are the heavyweight champion of the world and with Jake Paul making $20 million per fight or something, it's not (a big amount) if you compare it. But dude, also Jake Paul is a bigger star than Ngannou. If you look at numbers and engagement and fans, s**t like that, Jake's the bigger star. I mean it is what it is," said O'Malley.

According to Forbes, 'The Problem Child' made $40 million from his three fights in 2021, while Francis Ngannou earned $600,000 before PPV sales from the Gane main event in California.

Aljamain Sterling insists Sean O'Malley should square off against a "real contender" before talking too much

UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling feels Sean O'Malley is becoming a loudmouth without even defeating a "real contender" in the 135-pound weight class so far.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour earlier this month, Sterling claimed that many contenders like his training partner Merab Dvalishvili (No.6) and Ricky Simon (No.13) have challenged O'Malley in the past but he has kept mum.

"O'Malley, if you want to keep talking like this, step up to the plate and fight somebody, I don't want to say good. But fight someone that is a real contender. We could see how really good he is. Ricky Simon has been calling him out, Merab's called him out... Fight somebody, bro," said Sterling.

Sean O'Malley holds a 15-1 record in his pro MMA career and his only loss came against No.8 bantamweight contender Marlon Vera.

Edited by shilpa17.ram