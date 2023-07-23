Sean Strickland does not believe he can beat Israel Adesanya, says top UFC middleweight

With Dricus Du Plessis reportedly out of his UFC 293 fight against Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland is being targeted by the promotion to face the middleweight champion in September in Sydney.

However, former title challenger Jared Cannonier doesn't believe 'Tarzan' has the necessary skill sets to beat the reigning champion. During an interview with Helen Yee 'The Killa Gorilla' explained that Strickland's striking and grappling skills are inadequate to work against 'The Last Stylebender':

"Well, Sean doesn't even believe he could beat [Adesanya] he can win that fight, you know. He just wants to go in there and fight and get some money. I believe I can win that fight."

He added:

"The way those styles match up, I don't think Sean will be able to work his jab... his funky a** footwork, his ability to evade shots, I think Izzy is way too long, he's a sniper. And he is too diverse, he is too versatile with his striking, and I don't think Sean's grappling is good enough to make it a factor."

Catch Jared Cannonier's comments on Sean Strickland below (3:50):

However, Cannonier added that anything is possible in MMA, and an upset is not out of the question.

Earlier this month, responding to rumors of Du Plessis pulling out of their fight, Israel Adesanya called out Strickland to be his dancing partner in Australia. If the fight materializes, it'll be Strickland's first title shot in the UFC.

Sean Strickland hints he needs more money to fight Israel Adesanya

With Dricus Du Plessis reportedly pulling out of UFC 293, Sean Strickland seems to be the promotion's subsequent choice to face Israel Adesanya. However, it looks like UFC will have to shell out a hefty amount for 'Tarzan's services.

Talking to sports reporter Helen Yee, the American stated that, unlike Du Plessis, he is willing to fight Adesanya on such a short turnaround, but only for the right price:

"I understand, Dricus... it is very natural just to fight, which I just did, I fought like a week before you, and then you'd be like, 'hey, you want to fly across the world to fight a guy on seven weeks' notice? ' It's very natural to say I might not want to do that. But I'm a f*****g man... if you pay me, [but] I have a price. You pay me money, I'll f*****g fight him [Israel Adesanya] right here... You f*****g pay me, we'll fight right here."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (2:02):