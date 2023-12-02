Sean Strickland calls Jamahal Hill's brother "a bi*ch" for allegedly getting the former UFC champion arrested

Sean Strickland recently warned Jamahal Hill that he may not have a brother anymore and that he does not approve of the former light heavyweight champion's sibling calling the police after their alleged domestic dispute turned violent.

For context, Hill was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff's office and charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic violence earlier this week. As per reports, 'Sweet Dreams' got into a physical altercation with his brother and allegedly caused serious injury. After being booked at the Kent County jail, Hill was released from custody the same evening.

It's unsurprising that the outspoken Strickland had something to say about Hill's legal predicament. 'Tarzan' took to X and stated:

"But @JamahalH, your brother be a b**ch for calling the cops... He might not be your brother after that b**ch move... Just saying."

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Jamahal Hill released a statement through his manager and maintained his innocence. His manager clarified that the alleged domestic violence involved the two brothers and posted on X:

“Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court."

Jamahal Hill confident about dominating UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill recently weighed in on a potential light heavyweight title fight against Alex Pereira. 'Sweet Dreams' believes that he can dominate the Brazilian and reclaim the 205-pound title.

Hill was crowned the UFC light heavyweight king after his impressive unanimous decision victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January. However, he was forced to vacate the title due to injury in July, after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon while playing basketball. He is expected to be out of action until next year.

Last month, Alex Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO at UFC 295 to win the vacant light heavyweight title. Considering that Jamahal Hill is expected to make his return to action in the first half of 2024, many believe he could potentially challenge 'Poatan' for the 205-pound title in his first bout back.

In a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, Hill dismissed Pereira as a serious threat to him:

"I want to go in there and show the levels [and] that I can make it look easy. I believe I could really make this fight look easy... I'm not talking about even jiu-jitsu, I'm talking about striking... I've got to shut him down at what he does the best and put him to sleep."

Catch Hill's comments below (4:00):