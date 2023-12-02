Jamahal Hill's manager breaks silence after "click bait headlines" about the former champ's arrest

Amid news of Jamahal Hill's arrest, the UFC star's manager has hit back at the media for the "click bait" headlines.

Earlier this week, reports emerged regarding the arrest of the former UFC light-heavyweight champion. Per various media outlets, 'Sweet Dreams' was arrested on grounds of domestic violence against his brother.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Hill was arrested in Michigan on Monday and booked at the Kent County jail before being released the same evening.

He has reportedly been charged with a single count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence for allegedly committing bodily harm to James Anthony Hill Jr., who has since been confirmed as the UFC star's brother.

Reacting to the media attention on the issue, Hill's manage, Brian Butler, issued a statement on social media:

"The recent 'click bait' headlines about @JamahalH were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother. Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court."

Expand Tweet

Hill is currently taking a hiatus from the sport to nurse an injury he sustained earlier this year.

Hill's title reign came to a premature end in July after he tore his Achilles tendon during a UFC fighters' pickup basketball game during International Fight Week. He is expected to return to the sport sometime next year.

Jamahal Hill predicts domination over Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill will most likely get a crack at Alex Pereira after his comeback, provided the Brazilian still holds the UFC light heavyweight title.

Pereira is arguably one of the best strikers across all of combat sports, but Hill believes he can trump the former kickboxer in his own game.

During a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, 'Sweet Dreams' predicted an easy night against 'Poatan':

"I just really want to get in there with somebody like that everybody sees and acknowledges how special he is... I want to go in there and show the levels [and] that I can make it look easy. I believe I could really make this fight look easy... I'm not talking about even jiu-jitsu, I'm talking about striking... I've got to shut him down at what he does the best and put him to sleep."

Catch Jamahal Hill's comments below (4:00):