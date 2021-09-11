"It feels like you get hit with a baseball bat" - Sean Strickland after eating a body shot from Francis Ngannou during sparring

Sean Strickland was taken to the limits during a sparring session with Francis Ngannou.

While training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Strickland ate a lethal body shot from the Cameroonian. The strike left 'Tarzan' with marks on his abdomen.

Sean Strickland shared an image from his training session with the UFC heavyweight champion on his Instagram story. He also posted a picture displaying the after effects of their sparring showdown.

"Got hit with a body shot.. I think I felt that in my spine @francisngannou. Every time this man touches you it feels like you get hit with a baseball bat, lol! Great rounds today," captioned Sean Strickland.

Ngannou is expected to fight interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane next in a unification bout.

Watch Sean Strickland speak about a fantasy clash with Francis Ngannou during the UFC Vegas 33 post-fight show:

"I'll fight Francis [Ngannou] for the right dollar amount. He would knock me out, but I would do it."



Sean Strickland will scrap for cash 😅 #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/YQu5kZhu76 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 1, 2021

Sean Strickland will take on former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in November

The return of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold after a two-year layoff will happen at UFC 268. The event, which will take place on November 6, will mark the UFC's return to New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The 36-year-old, who holds a 16-5 record, will square off against Sean Strickland on his return..

Rockhold returns!



The former middleweight champion is set to return to action, two years since his last fight, against Sean Strickland at UFC 268.



(via @aaronbronsteter) pic.twitter.com/ilVXe0CVQw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 5, 2021

The California native last fought in July 2019. He made his light heavyweight debut against current titleholder Jan Blachowicz. The Pole breezed past Rockhold with a second-round knockout victory at UFC 239. Rockhold will now return to his favored middleweight division.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland will be looking to move into the middleweight top-five with a win at UFC 268. 'Tarzan' will be hoping to continue his form and seal a title bout with current champion Israel Adesanya sometime in the near future.

