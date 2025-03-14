Sean Strickland makes case for Canada to join America while listing out potential benefits for them: "You will get your freedom of speech back"

Sean Strickland never shies away from saying what’s on his mind, and this time, he presented his case for Canada to join the United States of America.

Ad

According to him, the nation would allegedly get their free speech back, and the restriction on the possession of firearms could be lifted. However, the timing of his take is not a coincidence.

Canada recently announced a new ban on assault-style firearms, adding 179 more models to the prohibited list. The government says they aren’t meant for sport or hunting and are too dangerous for civilians.

Strickland took to X and wrote:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Canada just join America. You will get your Freedom of speech back and get this............... You will get your guns BACK!!!! But even better ones.... MACHINE GUNS, HANDGUNS, all the guns and explosives!! Picture all the Freedom and guns to get you through the winters..."

Check out Sean Strickland's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to reports, censorship of free speech is becoming a hot topic in Canada. A new Free Speech Union has been launched to push back against laws they claim silence people. Strickland’s comments tap into a growing frustration, especially with cases like these in Canada, where people are getting arrested for controversial speech.

Sean Strickland launches an attack on Ford Motor Companies

Sean Strickland recently blasted Ford’s response to rising tariffs. He called out the company for blaming price hikes on trade policies despite making billions in profit.

Ad

According to reports, the new 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel are expected to increase production costs. Meanwhile, Ford has warned that prices for its popular F-150 could go even higher.

Strickland weighed in on the updates on X and wrote:

"@FORD, sorry the tariffs are bad. We're gonna have to raise the cost of cars. You made 5.9 billion dollars of profit in 2024.. Go f*ck yourself. Really sounds like you're struggling.. Stop with the American flag bs.. You as a company give zero f*cks about America..."

Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Reports suggest that F-150 prices have already jumped 55% since 2019, which has seemingly frustrated buyers. With 145 days of inventory sitting on lots, there’s an oversupply, but that may not stop automakers from passing costs onto consumers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.