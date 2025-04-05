Sean Strickland makes eye-opening remark on US stock market dip and American jobs: "Trust the process"

Sean Strickland commented on the chaos as the U.S. stock markets plunged and trillions were wiped from the economy. The former UFC middleweight champion chimed in on the matter with a sarcastic jab.
The sharp dip comes after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on major trading partners. The move sent the S&P 500 down over 4%, the Nasdaq tumbling more than 5%, and the Dow Jones off nearly 4%. These dips marked the worst single-day hit since the pandemic era.
For everyday Americans, reportedly, it's also retirement accounts in freefall. The 401(k)s are bleeding value, and grocery bills are set to climb as import-heavy businesses hike prices to stay afloat.
Strickland reacted to the market dip via Instagram story, writing:
"This is what bringing jobs back to America looks like... Things had to change..... Trust the process. And yes, for those who invest, this stings...Haha."
Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram story below:
Strickland didn’t back down when fans fired back at his economic hot takes on X. After posting that Wall Street profits by hurting Main Street, one user pointed out that millions work for Wall Street companies. Strickland shot back, saying that doesn’t make the system ethical.
Another fan voiced concern over Trump’s decision-making, calling it risky despite supporting the America First agenda. Strickland admitted his life differs from most but stressed the need for national change.
Colby Covington talks about a potential clash against Sean Strickland
Colby Covington sees no risk in moving up to middleweight and taking on Sean Strickland.
The former interim welterweight champ has lost three fights in his last five encounters. At 37, with limited title hopes, Covington is chasing big-name fights. Covington believes Strickland’s cardio-heavy, volume-based style fits well with his chain wrestling and pressure-based style.
Previewing the clash in a recent interview with Submission Radio, he said:
"It’s an interesting fight, I like that fight. I don’t see any danger out of him. He’s not, like, a power puncher, he’s just a cardio kickboxer. He comes forward, so you know, I know I could put him on his a*s and I and I’ll match his pace. So, you know, if that’s what the UFC wants, I’d be willing to go up to middleweight.”
Check out Colby Covington's comments below (12:30):