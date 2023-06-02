UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has dared Jon Jones to give up his "saint" persona.

Widely considered to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jon Jones has had quite a troubled personal life. The UFC heavyweight champion has been arrested a number of times, has even tested positive for banned substances, and his problem with alcohol is well documented.

Despite all this, Jones has frequently spoken about how he has God on his side.

Talking about the same during the first episode of his new podcast, The Man Dance, Sean Strickland dared 'Bones' to own up to his real personality:

"My only thing with Jon Jones is he's just a fake motherf***er. Mexican Jamie like didn't he fu*king hit a pregnant chick and like break her arm and drive off or some sh*t?"

Strickland added:

"What fu*ks me off with him is the fact that he's like, 'Oh no, God loves me, I'm a saint.' Like no dude, you are a piece of sh*t. You are a terrible, terrible human being, you've been a terrible human being your entire life. You've been tested for steroids, drugs."

Catch Strickland's comments below (8:28):

Sean Strickland reveals why he chose to fight Abus Magomedov

Sean Strickland is set to enter the octagon against the emerging Abus Magomedov in a five-round main event on July 1. Magomedov is currently unranked in the middleweight division of the UFC and has fought in the octagon just once.

Because of Abus Magomedov's unranked status, the fight has been subjected to a lot of criticism.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Strickland revealed the reason behind opting to take on an unranked fighter:

"So here's the thing, I'm gonna speak straight with you... I always do, I'm honest. The UFC came to me and they said, 'Sean we asked a couple top 10 guys, they said no'... so they said 'We're going to be benching you for like six to eight months until somebody opens up or you fight this guy.'"

Catch his comments below (3:24):

