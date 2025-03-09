Sean Strickland reacts after Alex Pereira promises to be back "much better" after Magomed Ankalaev loss at UFC 313

Alex Pereira, who lost his UFC light heavyweight strap to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 via unanimous decision, has now vowed to his fans and well-wishers that he will come back strong. Pereira's message has earned a response from Sean Strickland.

Ad

In the main event of UFC 313, all three judges scored in favor of the challenger, who fought a tactical and well-calculated bout that stopped 'Poatan' from unleashing his powerful left hook.

However, the MMA fanbase had mixed reactions to the judges' decision with some stating that the Russian fighter had not done enough to dethrone the UFC light heavyweight champion. Hence the question of an immediate rematch arises to clear the air.

Ad

Trending

After the bout, Pereira uploaded a video on social media and said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Chama. That’s it everyone. Some marks but I’m good. Gonna rest a bit and I'll be back like I’ve always done. This has already happened sometimes, but I'm good. I'm grateful for all your support for all your love for always supporting me… Life continues. Thank you to everyone, thank you to my team."

Ad

He added:

"Gonna make some adjustments for the rematch and I’ll be back much better. You can count on it. All good everyone. Never give up on your dreams. Chama."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Ad

Former UFC middleweight champion Strickland dropped a comment after hearing 'Poatan's' message. He wrote:

"🙌👏🙌"

Check out Sean Strickland's comment below:

Sean Strickland's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

From Pereira's message, it is clear that he isn’t seeking a move to the heavyweight division immediately but wants to retain his lost strap from Ankalaev in a rematch.

Ad

Magomed Ankalaev wants to “run it back anytime” with Alex Pereira

Following UFC 313, UFC CEO Dana White has hinted at a potential rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev, who is now the new UFC light heavyweight champion, has now offered to rematch with 'Poatan' whenever the Brazilian desires.

"@AlexPereiraUFC it was an honor sharing the cage with you, you are a great Champion and your team, your coaches have a lot of class. Let’s run it back anytime you want."

Ad

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.