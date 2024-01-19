Sean Strickland's angry tirade aimed at UFC 297 reporter has top Bellator star in splits

Sean Strickland stirred up a media event leading to UFC 297 with a fiery response to a reporter's question.

When asked about past comments regarding having a gay son, Strickland didn't hold back. The exchange, posted on Instagram, garnered attention as Strickland expressed his views, leading to a heated back-and-forth with the reporter.

Following the incident, Bellator star Dalton Rosta commented on the social media post, writing:

"@stricklandmma for president lmfao 🤣"

The incident unfolded as the reporter referenced a past quote from Strickland, asking whether he would prefer a gay son or a 'THOT' daughter.

Responding to the reporter, 'Tarzan' said:

"Let me ask you something, are you gay?... No, are you gay?... Well no I'm asking you, this is a part of it, are you a gay man?... Ok, if you had a son and he was gay, you'd be like oh, man, you don't want a grandkid?... Oh, man, well, dude you're a weak f****** man, dude. You're part of the f****** problem, you elected Justin Trudeau."

"When he seized the bank accounts, like you're just f****** pathetic. The fact that you have no f****** back bone as he shut down your f****** country and seized bank accounts. You ask me some stupid s*** like that. Go f*** yourself, move the f*** on, man. You f****** coward."

Sean Strickland unveils striking-focused gameplan against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297

In a recent UFC 297 pre-fight press conference, reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland provided insight into his game plan for the upcoming title defense against Dricus du Plessis.

When questioned about his wrestling skills, Strickland, often recognized for his striking prowess, addressed the idea of showcasing his grappling abilities in the fight.

Contrary to the grappling-centric approach of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Strickland emphasized his preference for a stand-up battle. Nurmagomedov, renowned for his unparalleled wrestling and grappling skills, dominated opponents with a ground-heavy strategy. Strickland dismissed the notion of adopting a similar approach, stating:

"Listen, man. Listen, guys. I wrestle every day, sadly. Well, let's treat this like f**king men; stand in the middle and put one of us to f**king sleep. We don't need to f**king wrestle. I ain't f**king Khabib. We're here to f**king fight."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (13:20):