Sean Strickland says Conor McGregor is the pinnacle of success, but calls the Irishman 'a white trash f**k'

Sean Strickland recently praised Conor McGregor for being the epitome of success in the UFC and MMA as a whole. However, he contrasted his compliment by calling the Irishman a "white trash f**k."

Strickland, while on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, said:

"I just heard you talking about McGregor man. McGregor is the f**king like pinnacle of success and I'll tell you why dude. We're all just f**king dog and someone has our leash. You know, Dana is a dog with somebody, somebody is holding his leash. I'm a dog with Dana and he's holding my leash. The moment you become McGregor dude, nobody has your f**king leash anymore and that's like the f**king pinnacle of success and you can do whatever the f**k you want...Y eah but the end of the day, don't forget that McGregor is like a white trash f**k who came in the money."

Watch Strickland's take on Conor McGregor at the 13:20 mark of Michael Bisping's podcast below:

Sean Strickland's disappointment with Conor McGregor stemmed from the Irishman's recent endeavors in Italy.

Conor McGregor allegedly punched Francesco Facchinetti, a DJ, singer and TV personality from Rome, Italy.

Facchinetti described the incident in an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, saying the former UFC lightweight champion flipped at him for no reason whatsoever.

He said:

"We were having a drink together and everything seemed fine when suddenly he changed. I was a few inches from him when he punched me full in the face with his right hand. I went flying backwards and crashed into a table."

MMA UK 🇬🇧 @WeAreMMAUK Conor McGregor randomly attacks Italian DJ in Rome

Popular Italian DJ, singer, and TV personality Francesco Facchinetti claims the Irish UFC fighter punched him in the face at a nightclub, breaking his nose 👀👀 Conor McGregor randomly attacks Italian DJ in Rome

Popular Italian DJ, singer, and TV personality Francesco Facchinetti claims the Irish UFC fighter punched him in the face at a nightclub, breaking his nose 👀👀 https://t.co/8yW0rZ7mV6

Michael Bispig slammed Conor McGregor for his actions in Italy; said 'nobody likes a bully'

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping trashed Conor McGregor for picking on regular people and celebrities instead of MMA fighters.

Al Zullino @phre Apparently Conor McGregor beat up a well-known Italian singer, DJ Francesco, at a party in Rome, the latter's wife stated on her social media.She said that thought it was all joke, a show, at first, but then she saw her husband bleeding and McGregor being held against the wall. Apparently Conor McGregor beat up a well-known Italian singer, DJ Francesco, at a party in Rome, the latter's wife stated on her social media.She said that thought it was all joke, a show, at first, but then she saw her husband bleeding and McGregor being held against the wall.

He said that McGregor is a mere silhouette of the man he once was. The Englishman also asked Conor McGregor to stop being a bully and focus on his fighting career.

Watch the video below:

Also Read

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh