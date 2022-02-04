Sean Strickland says he could go full Conor McGregor if he becomes UFC middleweight champ

Sean Strickland has taken a jab at Conor McGregor.

In a recent interview with Lieutenant's Loft MMA, Strickland was asked whether winning a UFC title gave a fighter the liberty to speak their mind or if they had to exercise caution.

'Tarzan' said that if he won the middleweight belt, he would not shy away from expressing his opinions. He sarcastically gave the example of UFC double champion Conor McGregor. Strickland stated how the Irishman 'hit old people in bars' and 'assaulted Khabib's manager' despite being a UFC titleholder:

"It's even better now. Because when you're a champion, I could go full like Conor McGregor. I mean he will f****** hit a old guy in a bar... try to f****** assault Khabib's manager Ali. You know it's even better dude."

Dana White not very optimistic about Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy

Dana White recently shared his opinion on a potential trilogy showdown between Nate Diaz and McGregor.

In an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, White discussed the possibility of a fight between McGregor and Diaz. According to the UFC president, the Irishman's return to the octagon is still uncertain, and any reports concerning his next opponent should be ignored for the time being.

Speaking about a possible fight between the pair, White said:

"I think Conor will be back this summer. I don't know if Conor will be back this summer. Um... that's all gonna depend on how Conor's leg heals and a million other things that could happen between now and summer. So... to speculate is even stupid. I just stopped doing that. When Conor McGregor calls me and says,'I'm ready to go full bore and start training a hundred percent', then we start talking about what's possible for Conor."

McGregor and Nate Diaz first met at UFC 196, where Diaz won a submission victory over the Irishman. 'Notorious' then won a majority decision over the Stockton native to avenge his defeat at UFC 202.

McGregor has been out of action since July 2021, when he suffered a leg injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Meanwhile, Diaz's most recent bout was at UFC 263, where he faced Leon Edwards. Despite stunning 'Rocky' in the final round, Diaz lost the battle by a unanimous decision.

