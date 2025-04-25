Sean Strickland shares near-death scare after motorcycle accident: “First time I've bent a rim”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland most recently bent the rim of his dirt bike, which he has described as a near-death experience. Strickland has a dream garage full of high-end machines. However, the narrative of 'Tarzan' and his passion for motorcycles is complex because he has been in a very serious accident in the past.

When Strickland was returning home from training in 2018, he was involved in a terrible accident when he collided with a van. The UFC fighter remained unconscious for hours following the accident. After the tragedy, Strickland had a difficult road to recovery and rehabilitation, but nothing prevented him from returning to fighting.

The former UFC middleweight champion most recently shared a photo of his motorcycle's bent rim on Instagram stories. He captioned the post :

"Almost died lol.. I really need to give up my love for motorcycles @nixona001. First time l've bent a rim."

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram story below:

Sean Strickland's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland’s performance at UFC 312

At UFC 312, Sean Strickland had a chance to regain his lost glory when he met UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in a rematch. But despite promising to fight to the death, Strickland could not put up an entertaining show, and his head coach, Eric Nicksick, labeled his performance "underwhelming."

However, several UFC fans, including UFC CEO Dana White, were impressed by 'Tarzan's' ability to fight for all five rounds, despite breaking his nose.

During the post-fight presser, White lauded Strickland's professionalism:

"I've never seen a guy so solid and professional. He gets his nose broken, snaps it back into place, and keeps fighting. He gets hit with some nasty shots. When he gets hit with big shots, he doesn't start shaking his head and doing all the goofy things."

He added:

"You can go into any combat sport, and you've seen it. Nobody is more professional during the fight than this guy is. It's fascinating."

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:24):

