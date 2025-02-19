Sean Strickland shares playful gift for Nina-Marie Daniele: "The best leaf on the mountain"

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has a new gift for MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele. Strickland and Daniele have been friends for a long time and have appeared in numerous posts, videos, and interviews together.
Despite rumors that the two were dating, Strickland clarified that he views Daniele like a sister and treats her with the same respect. The two never fail to laud each other on social media.
The UFC fighter recently visited the Powder & Sun Story in Las Vegas, which deals in snow skates, longboards, sunglasses, and more. In a recent Instagram story, 'Tarzan' posted a photo of leaf stickers to put on Daniele's snowboard helmet, which is a gift for her.
Strickland captioned the story:
"@ninamariedaniele I got you some stickers for your snowboard helmet!!!! The best leaf on the mountain!"
Check out Sean Strickland’s Instagram story below:
Daniele is an avid sports fan who never backs down from an adventure. She has given her admirers peeks of her passion for snowboarding. The 36-year-old previously told her admirers that 'Tarzan' had also challenged her to a snowboarding competition.
Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:
Nina-Marie Daniele's message for Sean Strickland after UFC 312
Sean Strickland locked horns with the UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312. The American lost the championship bout by unanimous decision and also broke his nose.
'Tarzan's' defense-first fight style was criticized by many, including his coach, who called his performance underwhelming. However, after the pay-per-view, Nina-Marie Daniele stated she was impressed by Strickland’s performance despite him not being on the winning end.
She tweeted:
"Two modern day gladiators! These are the moments that make us love MMA... And to my brother @SStricklandMMA so proud of you! I know it’s not the outcome you wanted but it’s ok, win, lose or draw, moving forward is all that matters!"
Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's message for Strickland below: