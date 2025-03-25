Sean Strickland shares three-word reaction to Cain Velasquez getting sentenced to 5 years in prison

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for a 2022 shooting incident. Velasquez had been out on house arrest since November 2022 but received credit for 1,283 days served.

Ad

Velasquez pleaded no contest to attempted murder and other charges in August. He was arrested after chasing and shooting at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting his son. Goularte was not injured, but his stepfather was shot in the arm and torso.

Velasquez admitted his actions were wrong and put others in danger. His sentencing brings an end to a case that shocked the MMA community. Several MMA stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal have reacted strongly to the developments.

Ad

Trending

Sean Strickland reacted to the news with three words on Instagram stories, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Ain’t no justice.”

Check out Sean Strickland's reaction below:

Sean Strickland reacts to Cain Velasquez's prison sentence. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Many in the fight world share similar views, believing Velasquez acted as a father rather than a criminal. According to a report by ESPN MMA, Goularte is set to stand trial on June 2 for alleged lewd acts with a minor.

Ad

Velasquez terrorised the UFC heavyweight division during his peak and holds notable victories over the likes of Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, and Antonio Silva. He retired from MMA in October 2019 and competed in professional wrestling, most notably with WWE.

Sean Strickland gives advice to Bryce Mitchell ahead of Jean Silva clash

Bryce Mitchell is gearing up for his UFC 314 showdown with Jean Silva in a battle he believes goes beyond plain competition.

Ad

Mitchell has claimed that ever since the press conference on March 7, he has been haunted by disturbing dreams, describing them as attacks from "demons."

Mitchell has publicly asked for prayers from his supporters to help him sleep peacefully ahead of the fight. Strickland took to X to react to Mitchell's comments and wrote:

"I love Bryce.... don't hold this against me but therapy would do him wonders. If every time I had an intrusive thought I thought, 'Oh, it's the devil,' I'd lose my mind. Intrusive thoughts aren't the devil Bryce. Probably just fight anxiety manifesting itself in f*cked up thoughts."

Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.