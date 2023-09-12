Sean Strickland takes on the Australian government with bizarre news on pregnant woman's arrest following criticism for UFC 293

Sean Strickland has taken his trash talk to the next level as he called out the Australian government for talking about him.

The newly crowned UFC middleweight champion received a lot of flak when he landed in Sydney ahead of UFC 293. As soon as he landed, he got into trouble with a local and even had the Australian government speak out against him.

It all started because 'Tarzan' claimed that the people of Australia do not enjoy freedom of speech. To back up his claims, he posted a photo on Twitter saying:

"Australian government "Sean's a bad person, we condemn his comments" Man I've never has a world government talk about me.. fuck yeah! BUT...Also the Australian government"

The photo he posted was a screenshot of a news article that claimed a pregnant Australian woman was arrested over an alleged online protest post. The news piece is from 2020 of a woman named Zoe Buhler who was arrested in front of her children at her home in Ballarat, Victoria.

The woman was arrested on grounds of using social media platforms to incite others to break pandemic restrictions.

Take a look at the video of her arrest:

Belal Muhammad has a score to settle with Sean Strickland as he eyes double champ status

Belal Muhammad has made bold claims stating he will look to become double champ if Sean Strickland is still champion 'when' he wins the welterweight title.

Muhammad is confident he is going to become champion and has a lot of history with the American. It is no secret that the welterweight is not a fan of Sean Strickland and has been calling him out since 2021, here's what he had to say:

"I hope Sean’s still the champ when I get the ww title it’ll be the easiest path to double champ status"

Take a look at the tweet:

In the history of the UFC, there have been only four double-champs and Belal Muhammad has set his eyes on joining the elite club of MMA legends. However, he has the tall task of conquering the welterweight division first and then go up in weight to challenge for the title at middleweight. There have been only a few fighters who have tried but only a handful among them have succeeded.