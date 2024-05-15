Sean Strickland tears into "coward" Paulo Costa for allegedly stalling fight contract, says 'Borrachinha' not the same since Israel Adesanya defeat

Sean Strickland is set to make his return to the octagon against Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in just over two weeks. It will mark his first bout since losing the middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297 in January. The No.1-ranked middleweight recently claimed that his opponent is yet to sign the contract for the bout.

In a video shared on his social media accounts, 'Tarzan' stated:

"Well, God d**n Costa, I've heard you have yet to sign that contract and I'll tell you what, man, I didn't f**king believe it. I did not think you'd be acting like a coward. I thought you would man up, sack up, but instead you're acting like you got f**king ovaries. I went onto Google and I noticed something, man. After you fought [Israel Adesanya], you went down hill. You went off that f**king deep end, my man. I don't know what happened in that little f**king pea brain you have."

Strickland continued:

"Do we need to get someone for you to talk to, my man? Do we need to sit you down and have you talk about your f**king feelings? I think therapy is for weak men, but let me tell you something, dude, you're being a weak f**king man. If you can't sack up and make this s**t happen, we'll get someone for you to talk to. Don't disappoint me. Don't disappoint the fans. Let me make you f**king bleed."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Paulo Costa below:

Costa has previously pulled out of two fights with claims that he never signed the contract. He appeared set to face Jared Cannonier at UFC on ESPN 28 before withdrawing. The same happened when he was scheduled to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 284. The No.7-ranked middleweight has yet to respond to Strickland's claims that he hasn't signed the contract.

Paulo Costa reveals mistakes he will not repeat against Sean Strickland

Paulo Costa suffered a unanimous decision loss against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 in February, which marked his first bout in 18 months. 'Borrachinha' recently took to X, revealing his mistakes that he won't be repeating when he faces Sean Strickland at UFC 302 next month, stating:

"I just rewatched my fight w Whittaker , I needed to add a little more rhythm and strokes. Maybe that's why the judges gave it 2x1 in the rounds in his favor. scores. I prioritized the damage factor, leaving him bleeding and bloody in every round even with fewer hits. I'm going to force myself to hit more from now on and keep hurting . Mark my works, I will be a machine hitter in the nexts 🔥🤯🧃"

Check out Paulo Costa's comments on the mistakes he will not repeat against Sean Strickland below:

While Costa did not win the bout, he did impress fans after being away from the octagon for such an extended period. He will look to get back in the win column when he faces Strickland in a five-round bout that will serve as the co-main event of UFC 302.