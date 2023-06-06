Former opponents Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland are seemingly set to train with one another. Pereira defeated Strickland via first-round KO in a pivotal middleweight bout in July 2022. The victory earned 'Poatan' a UFC middleweight title shot.

Pereira subsequently beat Israel Adesanya via fifth-round TKO to capture the UFC middleweight belt in November 2022. However, he lost the belt via second-round KO in an immediate rematch against Adesanya in April 2023.

In an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Alex Pereira revealed that Sean Strickland will train with him for a week.

Brazil's Pereira generally trains alongside the likes of MMA legend Glover Teixeira in Danbury, Connecticut, USA. As for America's Strickland, he usually trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

During his interview, 'Poatan' revealed via his translator that Strickland will be coming to Danbury to train with him. Pereira's translator stated:

"I'm actually giving you breaking news right now, Ariel... He [Pereira] holds no grudge against nobody. Sean Strickland is coming for one week, for training next week with him, for his next fight... Yep. Sean Strickland is coming to Danbury, Connecticut... He [Pereira] says that he's gonna learn English with Sean Strickland."

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA The Breaking News that no one was expecting



will be flying to Danbury, CT to train with



@arielhelwani / #TheMMAHour The Breaking News that no one was expecting @SStricklandMMA will be flying to Danbury, CT to train with @AlexPereiraUFC next week. Strickland will also be helping Alex with his English 🚨 The Breaking News that no one was expecting 🚨 @SStricklandMMA will be flying to Danbury, CT to train with @AlexPereiraUFC next week. Strickland will also be helping Alex with his English 😂 @arielhelwani / #TheMMAHour https://t.co/qrQ0gCYLrb

Furthermore, the translator indicated that the two fighters had previously planned to train together but couldn't do so owing to their respective schedules:

“He [Strickland] is a bit crazy, but he’s a nice guy. You know what I mean? He talks against people... [But] he always treats Alex very respectfully, so he's very welcome in our crew."

Watch Pereira discuss the topic at 16:09 in the video below:

Is a potential Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland rematch on the horizon?

While Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland appear primed to help each other for their respective upcoming fights, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see them clash inside the octagon again down the line. Pereira's next fight will witness him move up to the UFC light heavyweight division.

'Poatan' will take former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, the only person other than Pereira to beat Israel Adesanya in MMA. The Pereira-Blachowicz matchup will transpire at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Pereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 BlachowiczPereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 Blachowicz 🆚 Pereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 😤 https://t.co/D40et1Y9OR

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland, who made his light heavyweight debut earlier this year, will return to middleweight in his next octagon outing. 'Tarzan' will fight Abusupiyan Magomedov in the headlining matchup at UFC Vegas 76 on July 1, 2023.

Alex Pereira is currently on a quest to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship. On the other hand, Sean Strickland continues his pursuit of the UFC middleweight title. Considering the variables at play, a possible Pereira-Strickland rematch seems unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

