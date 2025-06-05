“See what comes my way in this fight” - ‘Wiser’ Johan Ghazali won’t bite off more than he can chew vs Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali believes his power will be enough to get the job done this Friday night.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 18-year-old teen phenom steps back onto martial arts' biggest global stage for a high-stakes flyweight Muay Thai scrap with the always dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Though he is plenty confident, 'Jojo' is doing his best to stay humble and respect the skill that Paez possesses. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, he said:

“I know my power will prevail, but at the same time, despite my confidence, I won’t underestimate his power".

"Not that I’m respecting it or what, but I just would rather stay humble and see what comes my way in this fight.”

Ghazali is looking for a much-needed win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai after dropping two of his last three, including a heartbreaking unanimous decision loss against Johan Estupinan in January.

Johan Ghazali expects his former foe to get another big win at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Estupinan will also be in action at ONE Fight Night 32.

The undefeated Colombian sensation is set to square off with Japan's Taiki Naito as part of another stacked event airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Having already experienced what it's like to go three rounds with Estupinan, Ghazali believes 'Panda Kick' will make easy work of Naito, and improve his overall record to 28-0. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali said:

"I expect him to win, you know. Estupinan is undefeated for a reason. He’s good, and after fighting him at ONE 170, I think I know much more about his style. So, yeah, a win here for Estupinan," Ghazali said.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

