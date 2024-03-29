“See you soon my friend” - Strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan anticipates banger against Stamp in Denver

Reigning ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is looking forward to her date with current atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex.

Earlier this week, ONE Championship announced that the promotion will return to the United States on Friday, September for ONE 168: Denver. Emanating from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the event will feature a massive champion versus champion bout as Stamp moves up a weight class to challenge 'The Panda' for her strawweight MMA strap.

"Breaking News. ONE returns to the U.S. on September 6 with ONE 168: Denver, headlined by two epic World Title showdowns and more massive fights to be announced. Hurry and register NOW for exclusive ticket pre-sale access via link in bio and stay tuned for more updates!"

Coming on ONE Championship's post, Xiong shared her excitement over the chance to step inside the Circle with the three-sport superstar.

"@stamp_fairtex see you soon my friend," Xiong wrote in the comments.

Can Stamp Fairtex dethrone ONE Championship's first and only women's strawweight MMA champion, Xiong Jing Nan?

After claiming world titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing under the ONE banner, Stamp Fairtex made the move to MMA and found immediate success, amassing an impressive 11-2 record and capturing the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship with a vicious third-round body shot KO against South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

Having already claimed three world titles in three different sports, Stamp now wants multiple world titles in multiple divisions. However, it'll be much easier said than done as she faces a fighter who has never lost a strawweight fight inside the Circle.

Xiong Jing Nan claimed the inaugural ONE women's strawweight world in January 2018, defeating Tiffany Teo with a fourth-round TKO. She has since defended the world title an incredible seven times, including two wins over ONE legend Angela Lee, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka Miura.

Who comes out on top when two of the greatest female fighters of all time collide at ONE 168 this September?

ONE 168: Denver tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 24 10 am Mountain Time at Ticketmaster. Check out ONE Championship's official website and social media profiles for more details.