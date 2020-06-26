"Send me location and I will make him sign the contract" - Paulo Costa running out of patience with Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa is getting increasingly agitated with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for not signing the contract to fight the Brazilian in the latter's next title defense inside the Octagon.

Paulo Costa was originally supposed to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title after the former beat Yoel Romero in a fight that would decide the top contender for the 185lb title.

Paulo Costa eventually beat Romero to become the top contender and was even present at Octagon-side during Adesanya's title-unification bout against Robert Whittaker, where The Last Stylebender KO'ed the former champ to unify the middleweight titles.

Paulo Costa is running out of patience

However, Costa then suffered a bicep injury which forced him out of the title fight and Adesanya fought Romero instead where the latter won by unanimous decision. Since then, Paulo Costa has healed and the fight fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement but it's yet to come. If you're to believe Paulo Costa, he says it is because the middleweight champ won’t sign the contract. Costa took to Twitter to reveal his frustration over Adesanya's dilly-dallying with the contract.

“Send me the f**king location of his house and I’ll make him sign his f**king s**t contract right now! Bend your knees to KoB."

Paulo Costa is currently undefeated as a professional fighter and his last fight was against Romero which the former won by a narrow decision. Paulo Costa also holds massive knockout victories over the likes of Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks.

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, successfully defended his title in his last Ocatgon outing in a forgetful encounter against Romero. As mentioned above, Adesanya won the undisputed title with a knockout win over Whittaker at UFC 243 after becoming interim champ back at UFC 236 after edging out Kelvin Gastelum in a five-round slugfest.

With the UFC already booking the Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier trilogy fight for August and Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje for September, it seems unlikely that this fight will happen anytime before October but Paulo Costa is running out of patience and given the current situation, the promotion should take a call on the situation sooner rather than later.