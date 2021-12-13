Watch: A closer look at the alleged 'glove grab' by Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 

UFC 269's main event between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier included a controversial moment in the second round. Joe Rogan speculated that Oliveira was grabbing Dustin Poirier's glove, which is illegal under the unified rules of the sport.

However, it appears as though the Brazilian champion was holding on to Poirier's wrist rather than his glove.

Watch the footage below:

MannyBoom🎄⚔️ @TheCutManMMA Please shut down the narrative of Charles cheating it’s clear he just grabbed the wrist Please shut down the narrative of Charles cheating it’s clear he just grabbed the wrist https://t.co/qWf1i2aucZ

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, while calling the lightweight main event, exclaimed that Charles Oliveira was purposely putting his fingers inside Dustin Poirier's glove. The action is classed as an illegal move, as it provides an unfair advantage during grappling exchanges.

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays



Charles Oliveira grabs it for less than 2 seconds, immediately switches to wrist control (maintains ankle control), Dustin still wasn’t able to escape. And then rolls to get Poirier on his back twitter.com/yusufila/statu… The “glove grab” narrative is all Joe Rogan’s fault.Charles Oliveira grabs it for less than 2 seconds, immediately switches to wrist control (maintains ankle control), Dustin still wasn’t able to escape. And then rolls to get Poirier on his back #UFC269 The “glove grab” narrative is all Joe Rogan’s fault. Charles Oliveira grabs it for less than 2 seconds, immediately switches to wrist control (maintains ankle control), Dustin still wasn’t able to escape. And then rolls to get Poirier on his back #UFC269 twitter.com/yusufila/statu…

Dana White also commented on the issue in the post-fight press conference. The UFC president said:

"I don't know anything about that either... That's something that the ref would handle in there. It's got nothing to do with me."

Watch Dana White give his take on the incident below:

Watch Dana White's full press conference below:

The incident ignited a ton of discussion and debate on social media. Some fans accused Oliveira of gaining a dominant position after the alleged illegal move, while others shared that they believed the Brazilian was holding Poirier's wrist instead.

Praw @lutpraw @kpITF just rewatched the part, Charles grabbed the glove by accident for a sec and hold his wrist after realizing it. Joe Rogan just making it sounds like he grabbed it for eternity. @kpITF just rewatched the part, Charles grabbed the glove by accident for a sec and hold his wrist after realizing it. Joe Rogan just making it sounds like he grabbed it for eternity.

The alleged illegal move did not factor in the outcome of the fight as Charles Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round.

Poirier dominated the first round, catching Oliveira with a series of powerful shots. The latter bounced back in the second round, taking Poirier to the mat and delivering some heavy elbows on 'The Diamond'. Oliveira took Poirier's back in the third and submitted the American with a rear-naked choke to defend his title.

Dustin Poirier commented on Charles Oliveira illegally grabbing his gloves; said 'it felt like it was in there good'

Dustin Poirier expressed his opinion on the controversial incident in the post-fight press conference at UFC 269.

'The Diamond' shared that his coach, Mike Brown, asked him why he did not pull his arm away in the grappling exchanges with Charles Oliveira.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Thank you all for the continued support! I have prepared my mind and body for battle. Destiny doesn't make mistakes and im prepared for whatever awaits me⚔ Thank you all for the continued support! I have prepared my mind and body for battle. Destiny doesn't make mistakes and im prepared for whatever awaits me⚔ https://t.co/HgdG66A1G8

Poirier said that when he tried to pull his left hand away from Charles Oliveira, it felt to him like the Brazilian's fingers were deep inside his gloves.

Poirier said:

"Mike Brown was asking me, when we got back to the locker room, why I didn't just slide my arm out. I don't remember the finger in the gloves but I was trying to pull my arm out and it felt like it was in there good but Mike did ask me in the locker room that why I didn't just slide my arm out. I actually tried, but I don't know whether his fingers were in my glove or not, I didn't feel it."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

