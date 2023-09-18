Shakur Stevenson discloses why he isn't initiating Gervonta Davis fight talks

Shakur Stevenson doesn't feel like he can initiate a fight against Gervonta Davis right now.

'Sugar' has been out of action since his lightweight debut in April against Shuichiro Yoshino. There, the former Olympian put a beating on the undefeated Japanese boxer, winning by sixth-round knockout. The victory was the statement win that Stevenson needed up at lightweight.

With such a dominant win, and as one of the biggest young stars in the sport, many naturally wondered what would be next. Quickly, fans hoped to see Stevenson face off against Gervonta Davis, who has been out of action since a win over Ryan Garcia in April.

That victory cemented 'Tank' as one of the biggest stars in the sport today. It's partially due to that star power that Shakur Stevenson hasn't called him out. The former super featherweight champion discussed the possible fight in a recent interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.

Stevenson explained that he didn't feel like being on the same level of star power to initiate fight talks with Davis. In the interview, he revealed:

“I'm going to tell you the truth - I'm not Tank, he’s the big star, he's the PPV star. I can't throw no offers to Tank. Who am I to throw offers to the biggest star in boxing? That would have to be on their part to wanna do that. I would love that fight, I think that’s the best fight in boxing and I wanna prove to the world who I truly am.”

Shakur Stevenson gets new opponent after Frank Martin debacle

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos is slated for November 16.

'Sugar' has spent the better part of the summer in talks with Frank Martin. The two were ordered to fight for WBC gold and even reached an agreement on a deal earlier this month.

However, at the 11th hour, talks between the two sides blew up. As a result, Martin declined to face Stevenson, stating that he wouldn't take anything less than a 50-50 revenue split. As a result, the Olympian now has a new opponent.

On November 16, Shakur Stevenson will return to Las Vegas to face Edwin De Los Santos. They will clash over the WBC lightweight title, with champion Devin Haney being the titleholder in recess. For De Los Santos, the fight will be the biggest of his life.

The 23-year-old has a record of 16-1 and has defeated names such as Jose Valenzuela. That upset win last September was the biggest of his career, but he will now look to score another upset in November.