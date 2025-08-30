Shaquille O'Neal backtracks after accidently calling out Mike Perry at DBX 3: "I apologize"

Shaquille O’Neal briefly found himself in an awkward exchange at Dirty Boxing 3 in Miami after mistakenly appearing to call out Mike Perry. The basketball legend was present at The Hangar on Aug. 29, where the third Dirty Boxing Championship card delivered a night of heavy action.O’Neal was praising the knockout finishes when 'The Schmo' jokingly asked if he wanted to face Perry. Caught in the moment, he played along before quickly realizing the misunderstanding and immediately apologizing. He said:&quot;The first seven fights were all done by knockout, fabulous for the sport. Fabulous for dirty boxing. I want to see somebody good knocked out... Yes [I want to fight]. No, no, no, no [realizes it was Perry] Mike, Mike, I apologize, sir. My bad.. I thought you was somebody else, Mike. I'll probably die. I'm sorry, sir.&quot;Check out Shaquille O’Neal's comments below:The card itself was one of the biggest nights yet for the new promotion. DBX 3 will crown its first-ever heavyweight champion with Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Rakim Cleveland battling for the inaugural belt. Cuban veteran Hector Lombard shares the co-main event spot with James Cannon, while established names such as Bryan Battle, Alex Caceres, Jessica-Rose Clark, and Tyson Nam were also in action.The ruleset once again blended elements of boxing, Muay Thai, and MMA, with five-ounce gloves and a smaller 18-foot ring designed to push fast-paced exchanges. Jon Jones, who became a co-owner of the promotion earlier this year, was also present at the weigh-ins. Dirty Boxing streamed the card free on YouTube.Mike Perry expecting &quot;easy&quot; BKFC fight with Jeremy StephensMike Perry is set for his next bare-knuckle test on Oct. 4 when he meets Jeremy Stephens in the main event of BKFC 88 in Newark. Perry has not fought in over a year but remains the promotion’s biggest draw after going unbeaten in five straight contests.His fight against Stephens will be contested at 175 pounds. Perry claimed that he expects to overwhelm Stephens and labeled the fight as an easy assignment.Speaking in a recent appearance alongside Stephens on The Ariel Helwani Show, Perry said:&quot;It's an easy fight for me. You're so tiny, and I'm going to smash your stupid face in with my bare knuckles. Maybe you've been training for this for your whole life, and now is your chance to really get hurt really bad, I'm going to do it. You'll be alright in a few weeks. Maybe six weeks max, getting out of bed, you'll be hurt, still thinking about me. Maybe you'll think about me a year from now.&quot;